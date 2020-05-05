The City of Newport released its proposed FY2021 budget on Tuesday.

The $96.4 million spending plan, which can be found on the City’s website, represents a roughly 3.5 percent reduction from the current fiscal year with the City anticipating over $3.5 million in lost revenue as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak.

According to its most recent estimates, the City is projecting General Fund revenue for the upcoming fiscal year to total $96,424,097, with roughly $79.8 million coming from local property and motor vehicle taxes. By comparison, the current fiscal year’s adopted budget, which is due to expire on June 30th, totaled $99,981,982.

The following are among the most significant changes to the proposed FY2021 budget:

• $1,070,000 decrease in meals and beverage tax revenue

• $1,030,000 decrease in hotel occupancy tax revenue

• $460,000 decrease in Easton’s Beach parking revenue

• $489,807 decrease in parking ticket revenues

• $300,000 decrease in Special Detail revenue

• $238,000 decrease in Beach revenue

• $150,000 decrease in Parking Fund share revenue

The City Council is due to discuss the proposed budget during a remote meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13th.

The public is being invited to download and review the proposal by visiting the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Finance.

Public comments will be heard during the meeting via video and teleconferencing and may also be sent in advance to LSwistak@CityofNewport.com until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

A full agenda and meeting information will be posted on the City’s website at www.CityofNewport.com/Events on Wednesday, May 6th.