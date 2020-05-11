BankNewport today announce that Newport resident Kyle A. Martin has been promoted to Vice President, Compliance Analyst/Trust Officer. In his new position, Kyle is responsible for the effective planning, coordination, implementation, and monitoring of the Compliance Management Program across the bank and its affiliates, according to the company.

According to an announcement from the bank, Kyle has almost a decade of banking experience with a concentration in bank compliance laws and regulation and holds his Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager (CRCM) Certification. Most recently, Kyle was Assistant Vice President Compliance/Trust Officer.

“We are proud to announce Kyle’s promotion,” said Lesley Behan, VP/Compliance & Security Manager in a press release. “He has been a valued member of the Compliance & Risk Management Department team for seven years and we look forward to his continued impact within the organization.”

Kyle holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration with a major in Finance from the University of Rhode Island. A native and current resident of Newport, he also serves on the board of the Newport Library.