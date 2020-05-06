Newport Hospital
During the unprecedented health crisis that has turned our state, the country and world on its end, dozens of Aquidneck Island businesses, individuals and community groups have rallied around Newport Hospital, making significant in-kind donations to frontline workers and staff.

Newport Hospital released a press release today regarding the dozens of local businesses, community groups and individuals that have rallied around Aquidneck Island’s only hospital with gifts of gratitude for frontline workers.

“From breakfast pastries and coffee, to custom masks, hearty lunches, restaurant prepared dinners and special treats, the community’s outpouring of generosity has been on full display since March and continues daily, the release states.

“It is nothing short of amazing to witness the incredible ways our neighbors are supporting the staff of their hospital – Newport Hospital truly belongs to the community,” said Crista F. Durand, president of Newport Hospital in a statement. “All of us have been deeply affected by this pandemic, including those who have set aside their own challenges to make a difference for others. I know none of us will ever forget these acts of kindness”

Just a few examples among the more than 1,000 meals (and counting) gifted to Newport Hospital staff are doughnuts from Liberty Donuts, artisan sandwiches by The Red Parrot, dinners from Midtown Oyster Bar and Fluke Newport, some 200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, and 1,800 specialty dessert cups.

According to Newport Hospital, generous in-kind donors to Newport Hospital include:

A1 PizzaAnastasiaBedJetBagel Boys
Bodhi SpaCRU CaféDomino’s PizzaDunkin’ Donuts
Feeding the Front LineFluke NewportFrench ConfectionGirl Scouts
Guittard Chocolate Co.Hollywood PizzaHungry MonkeyIYRS School of Technology & Trades
Joe’s American BistroKing Arthur FlourKitchen Companion CateringLe Bec Sucre’
Liberty DonutsLobster BarLois Vaughn MusicMa’s Donuts
McDonald’sMcGrath Clambakes and CateringMetropolitan Wealth ManagementMidtown Oyster Bar
Newport CreameryNewport Dental AssociatesNikolas PizzaNorey’s
Papa Gino’s/D’AngeloPick Pocket DeliScratch KitchenSlim Possible
St. Michael’s SchoolSurf ClubThe Black PearlThe Clarke Family
The JAN CompaniesThe Landing RestaurantThe Red ParrotZelda’s Newport

“What the selfless gestures bestowed upon our caregivers and staff  have meant to all of us is something I don’t think could ever be expressed with words,” said Pam McLaughlin, Newport Hospital’s director of patient experience in a statement. “We exist to care for our community, and it is our community that cares for us.”

