During the unprecedented health crisis that has turned our state, the country and world on its end, dozens of Aquidneck Island businesses, individuals and community groups have rallied around Newport Hospital, making significant in-kind donations to frontline workers and staff.

Newport Hospital released a press release today regarding the dozens of local businesses, community groups and individuals that have rallied around Aquidneck Island’s only hospital with gifts of gratitude for frontline workers.

“From breakfast pastries and coffee, to custom masks, hearty lunches, restaurant prepared dinners and special treats, the community’s outpouring of generosity has been on full display since March and continues daily, the release states.

“It is nothing short of amazing to witness the incredible ways our neighbors are supporting the staff of their hospital – Newport Hospital truly belongs to the community,” said Crista F. Durand, president of Newport Hospital in a statement. “All of us have been deeply affected by this pandemic, including those who have set aside their own challenges to make a difference for others. I know none of us will ever forget these acts of kindness”

Just a few examples among the more than 1,000 meals (and counting) gifted to Newport Hospital staff are doughnuts from Liberty Donuts, artisan sandwiches by The Red Parrot, dinners from Midtown Oyster Bar and Fluke Newport, some 200 boxes of Girl Scout cookies, and 1,800 specialty dessert cups.

According to Newport Hospital, generous in-kind donors to Newport Hospital include:

A1 Pizza Anastasia BedJet Bagel Boys Bodhi Spa CRU Café Domino’s Pizza Dunkin’ Donuts Feeding the Front Line Fluke Newport French Confection Girl Scouts Guittard Chocolate Co. Hollywood Pizza Hungry Monkey IYRS School of Technology & Trades Joe’s American Bistro King Arthur Flour Kitchen Companion Catering Le Bec Sucre’ Liberty Donuts Lobster Bar Lois Vaughn Music Ma’s Donuts McDonald’s McGrath Clambakes and Catering Metropolitan Wealth Management Midtown Oyster Bar Newport Creamery Newport Dental Associates Nikolas Pizza Norey’s Papa Gino’s/D’Angelo Pick Pocket Deli Scratch Kitchen Slim Possible St. Michael’s School Surf Club The Black Pearl The Clarke Family The JAN Companies The Landing Restaurant The Red Parrot Zelda’s Newport

“What the selfless gestures bestowed upon our caregivers and staff have meant to all of us is something I don’t think could ever be expressed with words,” said Pam McLaughlin, Newport Hospital’s director of patient experience in a statement. “We exist to care for our community, and it is our community that cares for us.”