As part of her twenty-ninth declaration order that was signed on Friday, Govermor Raimondo outlined and updated certain restrictions on businesses and reopening.’

A portion of the declaration focuses on “Further Relief for Restaurants” and will now allow restaurants to sell, with take-out food orders, wine, packaged beer, draft beer, and mixed drinks.

After closing restaurants to dining and only allowing them to offer take-out or delivery, Governor Raimondo signed an Executive Order back on March 20th enabling restaurants and bars to include wine and beer with to-go orders.

The section of the new executive order, signed on Friday, May 8th and extended until at least June 5th, states;

“Section 3-7-7 of the Rhode Island General Laws requiring a Class B licensee

to sell alcohol for consumption only on the premises shall continue to be

suspended. A Class B licensee will now be permitted to sell, with take-out

food orders, up to 2 bottles of wine, 144 ounces of beer or mixed beverages

in original factory sealed containers, and 144 ounces of draft beer or 72

ounces of mixed beverages containing not more than 9 ounces of distilled

spirits in growlers, bottles or other containers sealed in such a way as to

prevent re-opening without obvious evidence that the seal was removed or

broken, provided such sales shall be made in accordance with Section 1.4.10

of the Department of Business Regulation (DBR) Liquor Control

Administration Regulations, 230-RICR-30-10-1 and any guidance or other

DBR regulations. Any restaurant, bar or establishment that offers beer,

mixed beverages or wine pursuant to this Order must do so in accordance

with the social distancing protocols, regulations and guidance set forth by

RIDOH.

Restaurants, bars and establishments that offer food and drink shall continue

not to permit on-premises consumption of food or drink except in outdoor

portions of the licensed premises as determined by the local licensing

authority on or after a date set by the Director of DBR. Such establishments

may continue to offer food and beverages for take-out and delivery”.

Rhode Island’s Stay At Home order will be lifted but there are still many restrictions in plac – Governor Raimondo’s Stay At Home Order lifts on Saturday, here’s what you need to know