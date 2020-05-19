On May 20, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting at 7:00 PM will be live streamed on the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. Please note that any displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.

To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial: 1-888-788-0099

Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 996-8471-9966#

NOTE: The meeting ID changes for every scheduled meeting. The above ID is for the meeting scheduled 5/20/2020. To find the latest ID for a scheduled Town Council meeting, please visit the Town Hall for posted notification of upcoming meetings or visit the below web link.

Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.

You will now be in the meeting.

While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be notified of your interest to ask a question.

To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:

https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil

Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.

- Advertisement -

7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

1. Roll Call

SITTING AS THE BOARD OF LICENSE COMMISSIONERS

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1.

Request Approval For A Temporary Seasonal Expansion Of The Service Area:

a.

Montaup Country Club, 500 Anthony Rd, To Allow Food And Alcohol Service In An Outside Dining Area From May 21, 2020 To October 15, 2020 (#1581)

Documents:

b.

Tremblay’s Bar & Grill, 514 Park Ave, To Allow Food And Alcohol Service In The Fence In Patio Area Behind The Owners Other Property At 506 Park Ave From May 21, 2020 To October 15, 2020 (#1584)

Documents:

c.

Dina Occhi (Estate) D/B/A Valley Inn Restaurant, 2221 West Main Rd, To Allow Food And Alcohol Service In An Outside Dining Area From May 21, 2020 To October 15, 2020 (#1616)

Documents:

ADJOURN

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Determine Operating And Implementation Guidelines For Sandy Point And McCorrie Point Beaches. / R. Rainer (15) No Backup (Fr. 5/11/20)

FUTURE MEETINGS

May 26 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting (Tuesday)

June 8 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

June 10 7:00 PM – Public Budget Hearing (Wednesday)

June 24 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting & Adoption of FY 2020-21 Budget

ADJOURN

The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to the meeting. SUSPENDED per Governor’s Executive Order.

POSTED 5/18/20