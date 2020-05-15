The International Tennis Hall of Fame Class of 2020 Induction Ceremony and the Hall of Fame Open, the annual ATP Tour tournament in Newport, will not take place this July as a result of COVID-19.

The International Tennis Hall Of Fame announced the cancellation in a press release this morning.

The Induction Ceremony and festivities for Class of 2020 inductees Conchita Martínez and Goran Ivanišević had been scheduled for July 18. Martínez and Ivanišević will now be honored in July 2021, alongside any new inductees elected for the Class of 2021.

The 2020 Hall of Fame Open, an ATP Tour event which was to be played July 11 – 18, 2020, is cancelled.

- Advertisement -

The International Tennis Hall of Fame will contact all ticket holders directly via email to reconcile their ticket purchases. Ticket holders can convert the tickets into a tax-deductible donation to the Hall of Fame, defer their tickets for use at the 2021 events (July 11 – 18, 2021), or receive a full refund.

“While we will miss the annual traditions of Enshrinement Weekend and the Hall of Fame Open this year, the health and safety of all those involved and our local community is the priority,” stated Todd Martin, International Tennis Hall of Fame CEO in the press release. “We are looking forward to providing Conchita Martínez and Goran Ivanišević the celebration they deserve in becoming Hall of Famers and bringing the best of professional tennis back to Newport next summer.”

Although no large events will take place on the property this summer, the International Tennis Hall of Fame says that they will continue to celebrate Martínez and Ivanišević’s careers through digital content on tennisfame.com and ITHF social media channels, along with many other digital programs.

“As a non-profit organization, the Hall of Fame Open and Enshrinement Weekend are primary funding elements for the International Tennis Hall of Fame. These events bring thousands of people to Newport and our campus to experience the National Historic Landmark and tour the museum. The events are critical revenue streams that fuel the delivery of the Hall of Fame’s mission to preserve and celebrate tennis history and inspire the sport’s future,” stated Martin in the release.

He noted, “Fans who are already holding tickets for the 2020 induction and tournament will be offered the opportunity to donate a portion or all of their ticket purchase to the Hall of Fame. These funds will directly impact our ability to continue programs like building digital museum exhibits, offering live chats for fans with Hall of Famers, providing academic and social support for the children in our youth tennis and education program, caring for the historic property, and more. Our team will work diligently and creatively to continue to develop new ways to offer engaging content and digital experiences in the coming months. I encourage fans to visit our website and social media pages to stay connected and to support the Hall of Fame.”

The International Tennis Hall of Fame will contact all ticket holders and box seat holders directly via email to reconcile their ticket purchases, but anyone with questions can call 401.849.6053 or email asmith@tennisfame.com.