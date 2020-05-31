After considerable assessment and review, the board of the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta have determined that due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the 2020 Clagett Regatta in Newport and the Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race Clinegatta will be postponed until 2021.

“Extraordinary times require extraordinary actions. Safety, health, and fun have always been Clagett’s guidelines. Although The Clagett Newport and the Clagett/Oakcliff regattas are being postponed from 2020 to 2021, we will be reaching out to our Clagett sailors and extended Clagett family over the summer to keep Clagett participants and supporters engaged through shared camaraderie by participating in the Dave and Dave online coaching sessions and other fun activities. I am looking forward to being “Virtually” connected with the Clagett sailing community over the coming months,” commented Clagett President and Co-Founder Judy Clagett McLennan (Portsmouth, R.I.)

“Safety is even more of a priority in this unprecedented time. Oakcliff is finding creative and practical solutions for many of the new challenges but not for all. The required social distancing cannot be maintained at a regatta serving disabled sailors so postponing to 2021 is the smart move. We remain committed to the event and look forward to next summer,” said Oakcliff Sailing Executive Director, Dawn Riley.

Dates for the 18th Clagett Regatta and the 5th Clagett/Oakcliff Match Race Clinegatta, now being held in 2021 will be announced in due course.

The Clagett would like to thank their sponsors, supporters, volunteers and partners for their continued support.

For more information about The Clagett visit: www.clagettregatta.org orfollow the Clagett on Instagram @clagett_regatta or on Facebook @Clagett Regatta.

About the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta: Founded in 2003, the C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta honors the late Tom Clagett (1916-2001), a U.S. Navy World War II veteran who learned to sail on Chesapeake Bay. As a youngster he suffered temporary paralysis as the result of a bout of meningitis; an experience that left him with a deep respect for the accomplishments of people with disabilities. The Clagett’s stated mission is “ to provide sailors with disabilities the opportunity to improve their skills and reach personal goals through world-class coaching and competition,” Tom Clagett’s motto was “Reach for Success”, which resonateswith every Clagett participant. Clagett competitors have seen medal success at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Paralympic Games. Competitors often comment that, The Clagett, has improved their quality of life as they apply what is achieved on the water to everyday situations.

C. Thomas Clagett, Jr. Memorial Clinic and Regatta 2020 sponsors and supporters:

The Clagett organization would like to thank the following – Fiduciary Trust International at the Platinum level; Michael and Pat Kidder at the Silver level; Judy Clagett McLennan, Rhode Island Bridge and Turnpike Authority Foundation, The Horance A. Kimball & S. Ella Kimball Foundation, Stephanie McLennan at the Bronze level; Richard and Barbara Bohan, Matt and Anne Hamilton, Roy Pfautch, The Roxe Foundation at the Captain level; Tom Hockaday and Bill Martin, Robbie Murphy Benjamin, Suzette Schochet at the Skipper level.