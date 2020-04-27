Here’s a look at what’s happening out there virtually this week.
Monday, April 27th
newportFILM Virtual
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM
- OTHER MUSIC
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
- Fantastic Fungi
- Leonardo The Works: Exhibition on Screen
- Beyond The Visible: Hilda AF Klint
Tuesday, April 28th
- 4 pm – Finding Your Superpower in Nature: Self-Leadership Workshop with Norman Bird Sanctuary
newportFILM Virtual
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM
- OTHER MUSIC
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Leonardo The Works: Exhibition on Screen
- Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
- Fantastic Fungi
- Beyond The Visible: Hilda AF Klint
Wednesday, April 29th
- 10 am – Talks with Terri Goes Online with Terri Cortvriend
- 12 pm- Covid-19 & Health Tourism: Crisis Communications Webinar with Stackpole & Associates
newportFILM Virtual
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM
- OTHER MUSIC
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Leonardo The Works: Exhibition on Screen
- Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
- Fantastic Fungi
- Beyond The Visible: Hilda AF Klint
Thursday, April 30th
- 11 am – HR Roundtable: How to Build a High Performing Culture with Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce
- 5:30 pm – Global Big Day Birding – Free Online Lecture with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 8 pm – newportFILM Facebook Live Q&A with Nothing Fancy: Diana Kennedy director Elizabeth Carroll
newportFILM Virtual
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Leonardo The Works: Exhibition on Screen
- Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
- Fantastic Fungi
- Beyond The Visible: Hilda AF Klint
Friday, May 1st
- 5:30 pm – Happiness Hour-UNTAMED Book Chat! with Siren Women’s Cooperative
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Saturday, May 2nd
- 10:30 am – Virtual Class: New England Quilt Block with Beyond the Bolt
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Sunday, May 3rd
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Monday, May 4th
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
