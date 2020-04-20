Here’s a look at what’s happening out there virtually this week.
Monday, April 20th
- 1 pm & 6 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces paint parties
- 3 pm – MURAL – Virtual Brainstorming Jam with FabNewport
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM
- CATVIDEOFEST 2020
- OTHER MUSIC
- THE BOOKSELLERS
- Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band
- The Whistlers
- The Woman Who Loves Giraffes
- Fantastic Fungi
Tuesday, April 21st
9 am – newportFILM Virtual Screening of Chasing Coral & LIVE Q&A
6:30 pm – Carrying the Load: Gender Equity and the COVID Response
Wednesday, April 22nd
10 am – Virtual Office Hours with Connect Greater Newport
10 am – Pre-K Spring Story & Stroll Series – Online on Zoom! with Norman Bird Sanctuary
12 pm – Webinar – An Introduction to the Science of Climate Solutions with Aquidneck Island Earth Week
1 pm – Pre-K Story & Stroll for Earth Week – Online on Zoom! with Norman Bird Sanctuary
7 pm – Earth Week Partner Spotlight with Clean Ocean Access
Thursday, April 23rd
Friday, April 24th
9 am – Family Meal Friday with The Reef
12 pm – Friday Lunchtime Admissions Info Session with IYRS
5:30 pm – Spring Migration Kickoff – Woodcock Walk Online Lecture with Norman Bird Sanctuary
Saturday, April 25th
Sunday, April 26th
Monday, April 27th
