Here’s a look at what’s happening out there virtually this week.

Monday, April 20th

1 pm & 6 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces paint parties

3 pm – MURAL – Virtual Brainstorming Jam with FabNewport

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Tuesday, April 21st

9 am – newportFILM Virtual Screening of Chasing Coral & LIVE Q&A

6:30 pm – Carrying the Load: Gender Equity and the COVID Response

- Advertisement -

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Wednesday, April 22nd

10 am – Virtual Office Hours with Connect Greater Newport

10 am – Pre-K Spring Story & Stroll Series – Online on Zoom! with Norman Bird Sanctuary

12 pm – Webinar – An Introduction to the Science of Climate Solutions with Aquidneck Island Earth Week

1 pm – Pre-K Story & Stroll for Earth Week – Online on Zoom! with Norman Bird Sanctuary

7 pm – Earth Week Partner Spotlight with Clean Ocean Access

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Thursday, April 23rd

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Friday, April 24th

9 am – Family Meal Friday with The Reef

12 pm – Friday Lunchtime Admissions Info Session with IYRS

5:30 pm – Spring Migration Kickoff – Woodcock Walk Online Lecture with Norman Bird Sanctuary

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Saturday, April 25th

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Sunday, April 26th

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room

Monday, April 27th

JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room