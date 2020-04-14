Tuesday, April 14th
- 1 pm & 6 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces paint parties
- 1:30 pm – Naval War College 4th virtual town hall meeting
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM
- CATVIDEOFEST 2020
- ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND
- THE WHISTLERS
- THE WOMAN WHO LOVES GIRAFFES
- SLAY THE DRAGON
- FANTASTIC FUNGI
newportFILM Virtual Screening Room
- newportFILM presents free screening of Be Natural
Wednesday, April 15th
- 12 pm – Covid-19 & Long-Term Care: Crisis Communications Webinar with Stackpole & Associates
- 1 pm & 6 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces paint parties
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM
- CATVIDEOFEST 2020
- ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND
- THE WHISTLERS
- THE WOMAN WHO LOVES GIRAFFES
- SLAY THE DRAGON
- FANTASTIC FUNGI
newportFILM Virtual Screening Room
- newportFILM presents free screening of Be Natural
Thursday, April 16th
- 1 pm & 6 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces paint parties
- 4 pm – GSO Ocean Classroom (Live!): Arctic Sea Ice and Water with URI Graduate School of Oceanography and Inner Space Center
- 7 pm – Class of 1986 Virtual Cocktail Hour with Salve Regina University Alumni Community
- 7 pm – 9 pm – What’s Up Newp Live Stream Entertainment Series presents The Naticks on What’s Up Newp’s Facebook Page
- 8 pm – newportFILM presents Be Natural | Facebook Live Q&A with film director Pamela Green and PSNC Director of Museum Affairs & Chief Curator Leslie Jones
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
- THE TIMES OF BILL CUNNINGHAM
- CATVIDEOFEST 2020
- ONCE WERE BROTHERS: ROBBIE ROBERTSON AND THE BAND
- THE WHISTLERS
- THE WOMAN WHO LOVES GIRAFFES
- SLAY THE DRAGON
- FANTASTIC FUNGI
newportFILM Virtual Screening Room
- newportFILM presents free screening of Be Natural
Friday, April 17th
- 12 pm – Friday Lunchtime Admissions Info Session with IYRS
- 1 pm & 6 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces paint parties
- 7 pm – Graceway Youth: Virtual Hangout with Graceway Community Church
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Saturday, April 18th
- 10:30 am – Extra Quilt Block of the Month – Curvy Log Cabin with Beyond The Bolt
- 1 pm & 6 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces paint parties
- 7 pm – Native Species Spotting! with Aquidneck Island Earth Week
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Sunday, April 19th
- 10:30 am – Eyes On Amphibians Online Lecture with Norman Bird Sanctuary
- 1 pm & 6 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces paint parties
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
Monday, April 20th
- 1 pm & 6 pm – Mermaid Masterpieces paint parties
JPT Film & Event Center Virtual Screening Room
