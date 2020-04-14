Newport Mayor Jamie Bova joins WUN’s Frank Prosnitz for a wide-ranging discussion of the city response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact it has had on current city spending and ongoing budget discussions for 2020-2021.

They also discuss the status of the school construction proposal; the North End, moratorium and mixed-use issues; bridge realignment; and what Bova says is a more “intense” need to expand the city’s economy and business beyond tourism.