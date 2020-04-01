With today being 401Gives Day, What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island are touching base with local and statewide nonprofits to see how funds raised today and throughout the year help support their organization and mission.

In this edition of What’s Up Podcast, we catch up with Ivan S. Colón, Philanthropy Officer Annual Giving in the Department of Philanthropy for Care New England.

To support Care New England on this 401Gives Day, visit www.401gives.org and search for Kent Hospital, Women & Infant Hospital, Butler Hospital, The Providence Center, VNA of Care New England, or any of the other organizations that Ivan mentions during our conversation.

More On 401Gives Day

Now more than ever, support is needed for the important work happening throughout the state’s nonprofit community. Today, United Way of Rhode Island (UWRI) is holding its anticipated new statewide giving campaign, 401Gives, making it easy for Rhode Islanders to donate to any of nearly 400 local organizations.

401Gives is being powered by UWRI and is supported by some of the state’s leading businesses, such as Blue Cross and Blue Shield of RI and FM Global.

As you’ll here, the day aims to raise a total of $1 million for nonprofits and in support of a wide range of causes, and will be conducted entirely using a unified online platform and via social media. Throughout April 1, the day’s fundraising total will be available and updated in real time at www.401Gives.org.

The website is now accepting donations and will continue to do so through 6 am on Thursday, April 2nd.

The Rhode Island Foundation has committed to match the first $50,000 raised on April 1. The day will also feature an additional $40,000 available to nonprofits through random prize drawings.

To learn more about 401Gives, visit www.401Gives.org or email 401gives@uwri.org.