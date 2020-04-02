Doug Key, founder of Rogue Island Comedy Festival, is currently quarantined in his apartment in the Bronx and recovering from an illness that may be COVID-19. In addition to being a touring comedian, Key, who grew up in Portsmouth, works in a nursing home in New York. He began feeling symptoms associated with COVID-19 several days ago – fever, body aches, loss of taste and smell – and immediately isolated himself in his apartment.

Though he has not been able to receive a test to confirm if he had the illness, Key told us he’s feeling much better and improving. During quarantine, he’s been in good spirits by collaborating with other comedians on some entertaining Instagram videos.

We checked in on Doug via phone Wednesday night to chat about what it was like trying to get tested in NYC, what it’s like working in healthcare during this crisis, and what he’s doing to keep occupied in isolation. Take a listen.