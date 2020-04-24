You might call Paul Wayne the penultimate opening act. He’s been doing it for more than three decades, opening for the likes of Harry Belafonte, Chuck Berry and numerous stars of today and yesterday. He works in night clubs and at assisted living facilities, pounding out a living every day. But today the clubs are closed, assisted living facilities shuttered, concerts canceled.

Paul joins WUN’s Frank Prosnitz and talks about his career, and how he’s become innovative in trying to earn a living in these difficult times.

For more on Paul, visit www.paulwaynemusic.com.