Newport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain joins WUN’s Frank Prosnitz this morning for our latest edition of What’s Up Podcast.

In today’s episode she discusses the status and success of the school system’s distance learning program, talks about a grading system that might be used this year, budget issues, and the status of the school building project. The school system, she says, has submitted its revised stage 2 plan to the Rhode Island Department of Education, answering RIDE’s questions. “As of today, as of this moment,” she says RIDE is continuing to adhere to its school construction schedule.