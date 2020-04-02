What’s Up Newp Live Stream continues on Saturday evening with our second installment of “Behind the Virtual Bar with Christina Mercado.”

Christina will be stepping behind the bar – virtually – to make cocktails for you all on Saturday night at 6 pm.



This short “cocktail class” will show you how to make two Dessert Cocktails inspired by classic desserts – Lemon Meringue Pie and Mocha Chocolate Torte! Christina has included a menu below where you can see ingredients if you wish to follow along.

If you need some ingredients or spirits, Point Wine & Spirits does deliver!

- Advertisement -



Also – Christina will be accepting tips via Venmo or Paypal for this class (@ShakeStirPour) AND 10% of all tips she receives will be donated to Stoneacre Brasserie who is providing Family Meal twice a week for industry people currently out of work!

.

Tune in to What’s Up Newp’s Facebook Page at 6 pm on Saturday, April 4th, cheers! Facebook Event