What’s Up Newp is pleased today to announce that we have won a grant from Facebook Journalism Project (FJP) Community Network.

What’s Up Newp is among 400 North American local newsrooms receiving FJP Community Network grants to support their coronavirus reporting.

The program is run in partnership with the Lenfest Institute for Journalism and Local Media Association in the US and News Media Canada and The Independent News Challenge in Canada.

Grant winners are located in 48 US states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico and several provinces and territories in Canada. Each publisher will receive a $5,000 grant to cover unexpected costs associated with reporting on the crisis in their communities.

The grant will help What’s Up Newp fund more reporting from our team of contributors, will increase our frequency of publishing new content, will help combat misinformation, and will help us dig deeper into content that is relevant and important for vulnerable and at-risk groups

Read What’s Up Newp’s coronavirus-related coverage here.

In Rhode Island, fellow Local Independent Online News Publishers East Greenwich News and ecoRI News were also among the grant winners.

Click here to see the full list of grant recipients and links to their coronavirus reporting.

As Frank Prosnitz, news editor for What’s Up Newp and What’s Up Rhode Island wrote on Sunday, Whats Up Newp, and its sister sites, are feeling the same pressures as other small businesses during this COVID-19 crisis. Revenue is stretched, as advertisers, facing their own economic challenges, are temporarily putting their support on hold, at least until the virus clears.

So how have we responded? We’ve added writers and dedicated journalists who plied their trade at places like the Journal and local television stations. We’ve encouraged our more than a dozen contributors to join us in what has been among the most robust coverage of the impact of the coronavirus locally, regionally, and statewide.

We’ve written about the economy, told you about unsung heroes, and followed developments within our schools. We’ve provided the daily updates from the governor and Department of Health, as well as from other state and local officials. We’ve hosted local artists and musicians in our entertainment series and striven to help local service employees and musicians with a virtual tip jar. We’ve provided up-to-date and ever-changing lists of restaurants that provide takeout and delivery. We’ve striven to keep you updated 24/7 through our website, social media, newsletter, videos, and podcasts.

We couldn’t be prouder of our team of contributors, who have an unparalleled passion for providing our readers with information with which they can make important decisions about their lives. Our contributors have written nearly 300 stories just in March on COVID-19 related subjects, and more than 400 stories overall. More than 165,000 of you have visited WUN and WURI, resulting in nearly 420,000 page views, just in March, and nearly 760,000 page views since the beginning of the year.

What’s Up Newp is grateful and thankful for FJP for this grant. Because of the financial support of FJP, our readers, and advertisers, we can continue our dynamic coverage of COVID-19, now and into the future. What’s Up Newp is committed to using 100% of the funds from FJP to fund more journalism and reporting – that’s more stories, photos, storytelling, and questions answered.

This grant comes at a challenging time for What’s Up Newp. COVID-19 has made it difficult on many of our advertisers. Events have dried up; small and even large businesses have been ordered temporarily closed. Our expenses rise, while our revenues drop.

At this time, we’re also inviting you, our readers, to help us provide the coverage you need. If you are able, consider becoming a What’s Up Newp Supporter. Pick an amount with which you are comfortable. Make it a one-time, monthly, or annual contribution.I

t’s because of you that WUN and WURI can provide the kind of local journalism that helps us all understand the complex and sometimes controversial issues of our local communities.