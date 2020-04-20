Wondering about all the sirens throughout Newport earlier this afternoon? The caravan of firetrucks, ambulances, and police vehicles, was actually a display of support for local healthcare workers at both Newport Hospital and local nursing homes and assisted living facilities, according to a spokesperson for the City of Newport.
