Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island last week.

Newport

4 Ellery Road sold for $680,000 on April 24th.

30 .5 Prescott Hall Road sold for $512,000 on April 22nd.

41 John Street sold for $465,115 on April 21st.

19 Xavier Terrace sold for $426,000 on April 28th.

70 Carroll Avenue #905 sold for $207,500 on April 24th.

Middletown

14 Clayton Street sold for $480,000 on April 27th

6 Algonquin Drive sold for $440,000 on April 27th.

15 Bailey Brook Court #21 sold for $399,900 on April 21st.

Portsmouth

This 3 bed, 2 bath home and property sold for $237,600 on April 22nd. Property location was not disclosed/included in data.

