Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island last week.

Newport

11 Keeher Street sold for $695,000 on April 15th.

41 John Street sold for $465,115 on April 21st.

15 Byrnes Street sold for $459,000 on April 18th.

17 Hall Avenue sold for $306,000 on April 15th.

636 Thames Street #5 sold for $658,000 on April 15th.

92 Bliss Road sold for $500,000 on April 17th.

Middletown

77 River Run Road sold for $585,000 on April 17th.

31 Evelin Circle sold for $535,000 on April 20th.

266 Turned Road sold for $445,000 on April 17th.

15 Bailey Brook Court #21 sold for $399,900 on April 21st.

Portsmouth

63 Prospect Farm Road sold for $639,425 on April 16th.

26 Lawrence Terrace sold for $585,000 on April 15th.

106 Sweet Farm Road sold for $530,000 on April 20th.

63 Massachusetts Boulevard sold for $390,000 on April 15th.

95 Dorothy Avenue sold for $355,000 on April 17th.

273 Riverside Street sold for $330,000 on April 17th.

64 Canton Avenue sold for $312,000 on April 17th.

12 Second Street sold for $113,000 on April 15th.

265 Rolling Hill Road sold for $532,000 on April 17th.

73 Cornell Drive sold for $437,000 on April 15th.

A parcel on Riverside Street sold for $53,500 on April 20th.

