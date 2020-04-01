Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island last week.

Newport

31 Friends Drive sold for $1.25 million on March 25th.

66 Merton Road sold for $626,250 on March 31st.

32 Webster Street sold for $625,000 on March 26th.

32 Toppa Boulevard sold for $545,000 for March 27th.

52 Holten Avenue for $429,000 on March 31st.

24 Russell Avenue sold for $426,500 for March 30th.

120 Rhode Island Avenue #D sold for $354,000 on March 25th.

125 Van Zandt Avenue #201 sold for $255,000 on March 30th.

23 Stockholm Street sold for $485,000 on March 31st.

Middletown

444 Purgatory Lane sold for $3.6 million on March 26th.

429 Forest Avenue sold for $415,000 on March 31st.

Portsmouth

49 Fischer Circle sold for $789,000 on March 30th.

14 Greystone Terrace sold for $519,000 on March 31st.

305 Riverside Street sold for $395,000 on March 31st.

124 Sherwood Drive sold for $365,000 on March 31st.

44 Mare Terrace sold for $265,000 on March 30th.

created by dji camera

96 Seafare Lane sold on March 27th for $339,000.

