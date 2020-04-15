Here’s what sold on Aquidneck Island last week.

Newport

42 Ledge Road sold for $8.6 million on April 9th.

39 Berkeley Avenue #A sold for $425,000 on April 10th.

5 Marsh Street sold for $635,000 on April 9th.

19 Webster Street sold for $635,000 on April 9th.

Middletown

41 Clayton Street sold on April 13th for $400,000.

30 Oak Street sold for $412,500 on April 10th.

10 Bailey Brook Court #32 sold for $399,900 on April 10th.

203 North Fenner Avenue #3 sold for $215,000 on April 8th.

Portsmouth

43 Lock Lane sold for $535,000 on April 10th.

25 Mary Lane sold for $479,500 on April 13th.

41 Bourbon Street sold for $299,000 on April 13th.

51 Canonchet Drive sold for $426,000 on April 9th.

203 Cedar Avenue sold for $190,000 on April 10th.

26 Narragansett Avenue sold for $495,000 on April 10th.

189 Lambie Circle sold for $767,000 on April 8th.

75 Taylor Road sold for $605,000 on April 8th.

