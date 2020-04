Airmen and Soldiers of the Rhode Island National Guard share messages to loved ones amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These interviews were conducted at Camp Fogerty and Quonset, RI the week of Monday April 13, 2020. The Airmen and Soldiers featured in the interviews were on the frontline of the COVID-19 National Guard response efforts after being activated by Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo.

(Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Brittni Capozzi)