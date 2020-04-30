Jay Sweet, Executive Producer for Newport Festivals Foundation, joined What’s Up Newp’s Ryan Belmore today to chat about the yesterday’s news regarding the cancellation of the 2020 Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival.

They also spoke about the year-round work and needs of the Newport Festivals Foundation and much much more.

Our thanks to Jay for the time.

For more info or to support Newport Festivals Foundation, visit www.newportfestivals.org.