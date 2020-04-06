The United States Golf Association announced on Monday that they have canceled the U.S. Senior Open and has postponed the U.S. Open to September 17th – 20th.

On their website, the “U.S. Open, the USGA has made the decision to cancel the U.S. Senior Open and U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championships for 2020”.

The 41st U.S. Senior Open had been scheduled for June 25-28 at Newport Country Club. The 41st edition of the championship will now be played at Omaha (Neb.) Country Club from July 8-11, 2021. The 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open, which was scheduled to take place July 9-12 at Brooklawn Country Club in Fairfield, Conn., will not be conducted this year. More information about future sites and dates will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Canceling this year’s Senior Open championships was a very difficult decision to make,” said Davis on the USGA’s website. “Not only are they important pillars of our championship schedule, but we also value our relationships with both Newport Country Club and Brooklawn Country Club and were looking forward to staging incredible events there this summer. Given the ongoing health and safety issues related to COVID-19 and the significant consolidation of schedules into the back half of 2020, including the postponement of the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Open, we felt it necessary to make these unfortunate adjustments to our 2020 championship plans.”

More information regarding the Senior Open championships can be found here.

Hank Thompson, Championship Director; Danielle Baiunco, Championship Manager, & the U.S Senior Open Staff wrote the following in an email to volunteers on Monday;

“We hope this note finds you safe and healthy during these unprecedented times. As a valued member of our volunteer team for the 41st U.S. Senior Open, we wanted to let you know that we will be announcing the cancellation of this year’s championship at Newport Country Club.

Our decision to cancel was not an easy one. Of uppermost concern was the health and safety of volunteers, fans, players and staff given the uncertainty of the continually evolving COVID-19 pandemic.

Full refunds will be made on all volunteer fees paid to date in the coming weeks.

We are sure this news sparks a lot of questions for you, so please know we stand ready to assist. Additional information about the cancellation can be found: https://www.usga.org

We have also developed these FAQ’s: https://www.usga.org/content/usga/home-page/championships/2020/2020-us-senior-open-volunteers.html to quickly answer some of your more basic questions.

While it is certainly disappointing to cancel an event that is important to Rhode Island and the regional golf community, we remain optimistic for the future of the championship and will look to schedule a future event in the Newport area”.