Chief Judge John J. McConnell, Jr. of the U.S. District Court in Rhode Island will hold a hearing Tuesday. April 28 – accessible to the public by telephone – on the state’s supports for adults with developmental disabilities during the coronavirus pandemic.

McConnell oversees implementation of a 2014 consent decree and companion agreement mandating integration of adults with developmental disabilities in the workplace and in the community, but he has modified the requirements to cover “essential services and supports” necessary for the health and safety of the protected class in light of the coronavirus pandemic.

