Governor Raimondo today (April 1st) announced two more deaths in R.I. due to COVID-19, brings total fatalities to ten. There have been 77 more positive COVID-19 cases in state, brings total to 566. 60 currently hospitalized.
Rhode Island Numbers
Last Update: 4/1/2020
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive (including presumptive positive) cases:
566
Number of people who had negative test results:
3,831
Approximate number of people who are currently instructed to self-quarantine in Rhode Island.
1,000
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized
60
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in intensive care units
Rhode Island COVID-19 Patients by Age0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99100+020406080100120Age Groupnumber of patients
Age Group
Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by age:
0-9
10-19
8
20-29
65
30-39
81
40-49
76
50-59
107
60-69
96
70-79
57
80-89
37
90-99
19
100+
Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients.
Sex data last updated 4/1/2020
Rhode Island COVID-19 Patients by SexFemaleMale050100150200250300number of patients
Sex
Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex
Female
297
Male
249
City/Town data last updated 4/1/2020
City/Town
Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence
Barrington
12
Bristol
7
Burrillville
10
Central Falls
8
Charlestown
<5
Coventry
13
Cranston
47
Cumberland
19
East Greenwich
<5
East Providence
20
Exeter
<5
Foster
<5
Glocester
<5
Hopkinton
<5
Jamestown
<5
Johnston
10
Lincoln
11
Little Compton
<5
Middletown
9
Narragansett
<5
New Shoreham
0
Newport
8
North Kingstown
10
North Providence
60
North Smithfield
<5
Pawtucket
86
Portsmouth
6
Providence
96
Richmond
0
Scituate
<5
Smithfield
12
South Kingstown
10
Tiverton
6
Warren
<5
Warwick
29
West Greenwich
<5
West Warwick
11
Westerly
8
Woonsocket
8
Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.
Professor Lauren Gardner, a civil and systems engineering professor at Johns Hopkins University, built the following dashboard with her graduate student, Ensheng Dong. It is maintained at the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering, with technical support from ESRI and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Gardner is co-director of the CSSE.
The COVID Tracking Project collects information from 50 US states and the District of Columbia to provide the most comprehensive public data we can on state-level testing for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. More information is available here.