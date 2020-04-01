Rhode Island Numbers

Governor Raimondo today (April 1st) announced two more deaths in R.I. due to COVID-19, brings total fatalities to ten. There have been 77 more positive COVID-19 cases in state, brings total to 566. 60 currently hospitalized.

Last Update: 4/1/2020
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive (including presumptive positive) cases:566
Number of people who had negative test results:3,831
Approximate number of people who are currently instructed to self-quarantine in Rhode Island. 1,000
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized60
Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in intensive care units14

Rhode Island COVID-19 Positive PatientsNew Positive CasesTotal Positive Cases3/2/203/9/203/16/203/23/203/30/200100200300400500600# postive patients

DateNew Positive CasesTotal Positive Cases
3/1/202011
3/2/202001
3/3/202012
3/4/202002
3/5/202002
3/6/202013
3/7/202003
3/8/202003
3/9/202003
3/10/202025
3/11/202005
3/12/202005
3/13/2020914
3/14/2020617
3/15/2020020
3/16/2020121
3/17/2020223
3/18/20201033
3/19/20201144
3/20/20201054
3/21/20201266
3/22/20201783
3/23/202023106
3/24/202018124
3/25/20208132
3/26/202033165
3/27/202038203
3/28/202036239
3/29/202055294
3/30/2020108402
3/31/202086489
4/1/202077566
Age data last updated 3/31/2020

Rhode Island COVID-19 Patients by Age0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99100+020406080100120Age Groupnumber of patients

Age GroupRhode Island COVID-19 patients by age:
0-9
10-198
20-2965
30-3981
40-4976
50-59107
60-6996
70-7957
80-8937
90-9919
100+

Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients.

Sex data last updated 4/1/2020
Rhode Island COVID-19 Patients by SexFemaleMale050100150200250300number of patients

SexRhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex
Female297
Male249
City/Town data last updated 4/1/2020
City/TownRhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence
Barrington12
Bristol7
Burrillville10
Central Falls8
Charlestown<5
Coventry13
Cranston47
Cumberland19
East Greenwich<5
East Providence20
Exeter<5
Foster<5
Glocester<5
Hopkinton<5
Jamestown<5
Johnston10
Lincoln11
Little Compton<5
Middletown9
Narragansett<5
New Shoreham0
Newport8
North Kingstown10
North Providence60
North Smithfield<5
Pawtucket86
Portsmouth6
Providence96
Richmond0
Scituate<5
Smithfield12
South Kingstown10
Tiverton6
Warren<5
Warwick29
West Greenwich<5
West Warwick11
Westerly8
Woonsocket8

Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.

Professor Lauren Gardner, a civil and systems engineering professor at Johns Hopkins University, built the following dashboard with her graduate student, Ensheng Dong. It is maintained at the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering, with technical support from ESRI and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Gardner is co-director of the CSSE.

The following charts are being provided by The COVID19 Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects information from 50 US states and the District of Columbia to provide the most comprehensive public data we can on state-level testing for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. More information is available here.

The organization has state-by-state data available here and we have it pasted below.

• Methodology

• Who is involved with the project

• FAQ

This map works best on a desktop computer.

