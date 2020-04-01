Rhode Island Numbers Governor Raimondo today (April 1st) announced two more deaths in R.I. due to COVID-19, brings total fatalities to ten. There have been 77 more positive COVID-19 cases in state, brings total to 566. 60 currently hospitalized. Rhode Island Numbers Last Update: 4/1/2020 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 positive (including presumptive positive) cases: 566 Number of people who had negative test results: 3,831 Approximate number of people who are currently instructed to self-quarantine in Rhode Island. 1,000 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently hospitalized 60 Number of Rhode Island COVID-19 patients who are currently in intensive care units 14 Rhode Island COVID-19 Positive PatientsNew Positive CasesTotal Positive Cases3/2/203/9/203/16/203/23/203/30/200100200300400500600# postive patients Date New Positive Cases Total Positive Cases 3/1/2020 1 1 3/2/2020 0 1 3/3/2020 1 2 3/4/2020 0 2 3/5/2020 0 2 3/6/2020 1 3 3/7/2020 0 3 3/8/2020 0 3 3/9/2020 0 3 3/10/2020 2 5 3/11/2020 0 5 3/12/2020 0 5 3/13/2020 9 14 3/14/2020 6 17 3/15/2020 0 20 3/16/2020 1 21 3/17/2020 2 23 3/18/2020 10 33 3/19/2020 11 44 3/20/2020 10 54 3/21/2020 12 66 3/22/2020 17 83 3/23/2020 23 106 3/24/2020 18 124 3/25/2020 8 132 3/26/2020 33 165 3/27/2020 38 203 3/28/2020 36 239 3/29/2020 55 294 3/30/2020 108 402 3/31/2020 86 489 4/1/2020 77 566 Age data last updated 3/31/2020 Rhode Island COVID-19 Patients by Age0-910-1920-2930-3940-4950-5960-6970-7980-8990-99100+020406080100120Age Groupnumber of patients Age Group Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by age: 0-9 10-19 8 20-29 65 30-39 81 40-49 76 50-59 107 60-69 96 70-79 57 80-89 37 90-99 19 100+ Note: Zero in an age category indicates either zero patients or less than five patients. Sex data last updated 4/1/2020 - Advertisement - Rhode Island COVID-19 Patients by SexFemaleMale050100150200250300number of patients Sex Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by sex Female 297 Male 249 City/Town data last updated 4/1/2020 City/Town Rhode Island COVID-19 patients by city/town of residence Barrington 12 Bristol 7 Burrillville 10 Central Falls 8 Charlestown <5 Coventry 13 Cranston 47 Cumberland 19 East Greenwich <5 East Providence 20 Exeter <5 Foster <5 Glocester <5 Hopkinton <5 Jamestown <5 Johnston 10 Lincoln 11 Little Compton <5 Middletown 9 Narragansett <5 New Shoreham 0 Newport 8 North Kingstown 10 North Providence 60 North Smithfield <5 Pawtucket 86 Portsmouth 6 Providence 96 Richmond 0 Scituate <5 Smithfield 12 South Kingstown 10 Tiverton 6 Warren <5 Warwick 29 West Greenwich <5 West Warwick 11 Westerly 8 Woonsocket 8 Note: There may be slight discrepancies between the statewide total and the data at the city and town level because additional time is sometimes needed to identify the permanent place of residence of some COVID-19 patients.

Professor Lauren Gardner, a civil and systems engineering professor at Johns Hopkins University, built the following dashboard with her graduate student, Ensheng Dong. It is maintained at the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at the Whiting School of Engineering, with technical support from ESRI and the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Gardner is co-director of the CSSE.

The following charts are being provided by The COVID19 Tracking Project.

The COVID Tracking Project collects information from 50 US states and the District of Columbia to provide the most comprehensive public data we can on state-level testing for the novel coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2. More information is available here.

The organization has state-by-state data available here and we have it pasted below.

• Methodology

• Who is involved with the project

• FAQ

