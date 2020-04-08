The Town of Middletown today announced that is working with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center to distribute food next week at two Middletown locations.

On Tuesday, April 14, from 12:00 to 12:45 p.m. food will be distributed on Ludlow Terrace near the entrance to Calvary Baptist Church, 4 Ludlow Terrace.

On Thursday, April 16, food will be distributed at Oxbow Farms apartment complex from 1:15 – 2:00 p.m.

The MLK Center uses a mobile food pantry to distribute both perishable and non-perishable items to anyone needing assistance with food necessities.

- Advertisement -

Participants are encouraged to call the Middletown Emergency Center (EOC) at (401) 842-6555 to sign up for this food distribution in order to ensure adequate supplies for the pantry.