At the JPT Film & Event Center, the show must go on – virtually. On March 26th, the new JPT Virtual Screening Room initiative launched to give audiences the opportunity to see films that would otherwise be playing on the big screen from home. The historic theater temporarily closed its doors on March 16th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The JPT Virtual Screening Room opened with three films that had been planned to be shown on the big screen: Fantastic Fungi (which had already sold out four times in theater), Once Were Brothers: Robbie Roberson and The Band and The Whistlers. On Friday April 3rd, two films were added to the lineup: The Woman Who Loved Giraffes and Slay The Dragon.

All films are being held over to at least April 16th, according to a press release sent by owner Kathy Staab on April 4th. On Friday, April 10th, The JPT Virtual Screening Room will introduce CatVideoFest 2020.

Staab said the concept is to introduce 1 or 2 films every Friday in time for weekend viewing just like if the cinema could be open. You can go to link either from the weekly cinema email to customers or The JPT website (www.janepickens.com) and purchase a ticket.

Prices vary from $4.99 to $12 to rent and in some cases, there is the option to buy the film. By buying a virtual “ticket” to watch films from home, you’ll be directly supporting The JPT. All revenue is being shared between distributor and exhibitor just as if you bought your ticket at the theater box office.

Independent theaters like The Jane Pickens Theater & Event Center need audience support now more than ever. The cinema is faced with a total loss of income from movies & concession plus the cancellation of twelve planned future events. Other ways to help the JPT during this difficult time are through a donation, a membership or gift card purchase. Visit www.janepickens.com for more information.