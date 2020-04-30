Bandcamp is an artist-friendly site that allows musicians to sell their music while maintaining creative control over distribution. The site showcases recording artists large and small, with an emphasis on Indie musicians in all genres. On Friday May 1, Bandcamp is removing all fees, so all revenue will go directly to the recording artist.
We’re listing a number of area performers who have been unable to gig live due to the COVID-19 crisis. Here’s your chance to help out some of your favorite local musicians as they navigate these challenging times. You can purchase whole albums or individual songs. Many of these releases are unavailable on other streaming platforms.
Here’s the list – including everything from punk to metal, folk to jazz. We’ll update frequently. The rest is up to you!
NEW RELEASE – Making Pawtucket Famous: A Benefit Compilation For News Cafe – “Where the Living Room Used to Be” –https://livingroomutb.bandcamp.com/releases
NEW RELEASE – Arc Iris – https://arciris.bandcamp.com/music?fbclid=IwAR3KFqTFv2GE6jiZEzOKjtCkVZF_rXzkhftyog9a5th6_3F8-woj_G85JFM
Cardboard Ox – https://cardboardox.bandcamp.com/
The ‘Mericans – https://themericans.bandcamp.com/
Joe Potenza – https://eveningsky.bandcamp.com/album/guest-stars
Lainy Dionne – https://laineydionne.bandcamp.com/
Plug – https://plugpvd.bandcamp.com/album/block-out-the-sun-2
Jenn Vix – https://jennvixexclusives.bandcamp.com/
Avi Jacob – https://avijacob.bandcamp.com/
The Z-Boys – https://thezboys.bandcamp.com/
Corinne Southern – https://corinnesouthern.bandcamp.com
Jake Blount – https://jakeblountmusic.bandcamp.com/
Heather Rose in Clover – https://heatherroseinclover.bandcamp.com/
The Copacetics – https://thecopacetics1.bandcamp.com/
Tony Jones and the Cretin 3 – https://tjc3.bandcamp.com/
Panoramic View – https://panoramicview.bandcamp.com/
Liz Bills – https://lizbills.bandcamp.com/releases
Ric Allendorf – https://ricallendorf.bandcamp.com/
John Faraone – https://johnfaraone.bandcamp.com/
Eric Wurzelbacher – https://ecoquartet.bandcamp.com/
The Really Heavy – https://thereallyheavy.bandcamp.com/album/titan-clinic
Ken Shane – https://kenshane.bandcamp.com/
Six Star General – https://sixstargeneral.bandcamp.com/
The Wire Chimes – https://thewirechimes.bandcamp.com/releases
Jabbawaukee – https://jabbawaukee.bandcamp.com/
Lys Guillorn – https://lysguillorn.bandcamp.com/
Stubborn Hearts – https://stubbornhearts.bandcamp.com/
Dopey Lopes- https://dopeylopes.bandcamp.com/
Steadystate – https://steadystate1.bandcamp.com/
Wyatt and Barbara Lema – https://wyattandbarbara.bandcamp.com/releases; https://wyattandbarbara.bandcamp.com/releases
Tall Teenagers – https://tallteenagers.bandcamp.com/
Bob Kendall Band – https://bobkendall.bandcamp.com/
Sun Resistors – https://sunresistors.bandcamp.com/releases
Stereoflower – https://stereoflowermusic.bandcamp.com/
The Law – https://thelawmusic.bandcamp.com/releases
Mr. Slugg – https://mrslugg.bandcamp.com/music
David Tessier – https://davidtessier.bandcamp.com/music
Kin Moberg – https://kimmoberg1.bandcamp.com/
Husband – https://myfirsthusband.bandcamp.com/releases
Ryan Lee Crosby – https://ryanleecrosby.bandcamp.com/album/in-germany-vol-2
Bill Keough –https://billkeough.bandcamp.com/
The Silks – https://thesilksmusic.bandcamp.com
Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards – https://markmandevilleraiannerichards.bandcamp.com/
Sugarcones – https://sugarcones.bandcamp.com/releases
Hello Atlantic – https://helloatlanticri.bandcamp.com/
Matt Gillooly – https://mattgillooly.bandcamp.com/
Eric Barao – https://ericbarao.bandcamp.com/
Keep the Fate – https://keepthefate.bandcamp.com/
Gray Bouchard & The Dedications – https://gray.bandcamp.com/
Minky Starshine – https://minkystarshine.bandcamp.com/music
Lily Porter Wright – https://lilyporterwright.bandcamp.com/
Electric Joey – https://electricjoey.bandcamp.com/
Mountainess – https://mountainess.bandcamp.com/
Compilation: hidden place: songs inspired by the paintings of maggie siegel – https://maggiesiegel.bandcamp.com/releases
Anthony Savino – https://anthonysavino.bandcamp.com/
Cool Beverages – https://coolbeverages.bandcamp.com/music
Barn Burning – https://barnburning.bandcamp.com/
Ben Shaw – https://benshaw.bandcamp.com/
Never Coming Home – https://nch-band.bandcamp.com/
Swampbirds – https://theswampbirds.bandcamp.com/
123 Astronaut – https://123astronaut.bandcamp.com/
Michael Gutierrez-May – https://mgutierrezmay.bandcamp.com/
Tammy LaForest – https://tammylaforest.bandcamp.com/
Seatbelt – https://seatbeltsounds.bandcamp.com/
Cherry Pit – https://wearecherrypit.bandcamp.com/?
Pull of Autumn – https://thepullofautumn.bandcamp.com/album/afterglow
Honkey Tonk Knights – https://honkytonk.bandcamp.com/releases
The Skinny Millionaires – https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=666894050524875
And here’s a list compiled by our friends at the Columbus Theatre that includes many area musicians.
This story is made possible and free to all (no paywall) with the help of What’s Up Newp Supporters. If you’d like to support more content like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
What’s Up Newp is proud to be your locally owned, independent news and information source for Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.