Bandcamp is an artist-friendly site that allows musicians to sell their music while maintaining creative control over distribution. The site showcases recording artists large and small, with an emphasis on Indie musicians in all genres. On Friday May 1, Bandcamp is removing all fees, so all revenue will go directly to the recording artist.

We’re listing a number of area performers who have been unable to gig live due to the COVID-19 crisis. Here’s your chance to help out some of your favorite local musicians as they navigate these challenging times. You can purchase whole albums or individual songs. Many of these releases are unavailable on other streaming platforms.

Here’s the list – including everything from punk to metal, folk to jazz. We’ll update frequently. The rest is up to you!

NEW RELEASE – Making Pawtucket Famous: A Benefit Compilation For News Cafe – “Where the Living Room Used to Be” –https://livingroomutb.bandcamp.com/releases

NEW RELEASE – Arc Iris – https://arciris.bandcamp.com/music?fbclid=IwAR3KFqTFv2GE6jiZEzOKjtCkVZF_rXzkhftyog9a5th6_3F8-woj_G85JFM

Cardboard Ox – https://cardboardox.bandcamp.com/

The ‘Mericans – https://themericans.bandcamp.com/

Joe Potenza – https://eveningsky.bandcamp.com/album/guest-stars

Lainy Dionne – https://laineydionne.bandcamp.com/

Plug – https://plugpvd.bandcamp.com/album/block-out-the-sun-2

Jenn Vix – https://jennvixexclusives.bandcamp.com/

Avi Jacob – https://avijacob.bandcamp.com/

The Z-Boys – https://thezboys.bandcamp.com/

Corinne Southern – https://corinnesouthern.bandcamp.com

Jake Blount – https://jakeblountmusic.bandcamp.com/

Heather Rose in Clover – https://heatherroseinclover.bandcamp.com/

The Copacetics – https://thecopacetics1.bandcamp.com/

Tony Jones and the Cretin 3 – https://tjc3.bandcamp.com/

Panoramic View – https://panoramicview.bandcamp.com/

Liz Bills – https://lizbills.bandcamp.com/releases

Ric Allendorf – https://ricallendorf.bandcamp.com/

John Faraone – https://johnfaraone.bandcamp.com/

Eric Wurzelbacher – https://ecoquartet.bandcamp.com/

The Really Heavy – https://thereallyheavy.bandcamp.com/album/titan-clinic

Ken Shane – https://kenshane.bandcamp.com/

Six Star General – https://sixstargeneral.bandcamp.com/

The Wire Chimes – https://thewirechimes.bandcamp.com/releases

Jabbawaukee – https://jabbawaukee.bandcamp.com/

Lys Guillorn – https://lysguillorn.bandcamp.com/

Stubborn Hearts – https://stubbornhearts.bandcamp.com/

Dopey Lopes- https://dopeylopes.bandcamp.com/

Steadystate – https://steadystate1.bandcamp.com/

Wyatt and Barbara Lema – https://wyattandbarbara.bandcamp.com/releases; https://wyattandbarbara.bandcamp.com/releases

Tall Teenagers – https://tallteenagers.bandcamp.com/

Bob Kendall Band – https://bobkendall.bandcamp.com/

Sun Resistors – https://sunresistors.bandcamp.com/releases

Stereoflower – https://stereoflowermusic.bandcamp.com/

The Law – https://thelawmusic.bandcamp.com/releases

Mr. Slugg – https://mrslugg.bandcamp.com/music

David Tessier – https://davidtessier.bandcamp.com/music

Kin Moberg – https://kimmoberg1.bandcamp.com/

Husband – https://myfirsthusband.bandcamp.com/releases

Ryan Lee Crosby – https://ryanleecrosby.bandcamp.com/album/in-germany-vol-2

Bill Keough –https://billkeough.bandcamp.com/

The Silks – https://thesilksmusic.bandcamp.com

Mark Mandeville & Raianne Richards – https://markmandevilleraiannerichards.bandcamp.com/

Sugarcones – https://sugarcones.bandcamp.com/releases

Hello Atlantic – https://helloatlanticri.bandcamp.com/

Matt Gillooly – https://mattgillooly.bandcamp.com/

Eric Barao – https://ericbarao.bandcamp.com/

Keep the Fate – https://keepthefate.bandcamp.com/

Gray Bouchard & The Dedications – https://gray.bandcamp.com/

Minky Starshine – https://minkystarshine.bandcamp.com/music

Lily Porter Wright – https://lilyporterwright.bandcamp.com/

Electric Joey – https://electricjoey.bandcamp.com/

Mountainess – https://mountainess.bandcamp.com/

Compilation: hidden place: songs inspired by the paintings of maggie siegel – https://maggiesiegel.bandcamp.com/releases

Anthony Savino – https://anthonysavino.bandcamp.com/

Cool Beverages – https://coolbeverages.bandcamp.com/music

Barn Burning – https://barnburning.bandcamp.com/

Ben Shaw – https://benshaw.bandcamp.com/

Never Coming Home – https://nch-band.bandcamp.com/

Swampbirds – https://theswampbirds.bandcamp.com/

123 Astronaut – https://123astronaut.bandcamp.com/

Michael Gutierrez-May – https://mgutierrezmay.bandcamp.com/

Tammy LaForest – https://tammylaforest.bandcamp.com/

Seatbelt – https://seatbeltsounds.bandcamp.com/

Cherry Pit – https://wearecherrypit.bandcamp.com/?

Pull of Autumn – https://thepullofautumn.bandcamp.com/album/afterglow

Honkey Tonk Knights – https://honkytonk.bandcamp.com/releases

The Skinny Millionaires – https://www.facebook.com/watch/?v=666894050524875

And here’s a list compiled by our friends at the Columbus Theatre that includes many area musicians.