Storm Trysail Club today announced that it has rescheduled the Block Island Race to June 19th.

Their Announcement

Storm Trysail Club has been monitoring conditions since our last communication about the 75th Block Island Race. At this time we have decided to postpone the start from May 22nd to Friday, June 19 – the originally scheduled start date for the Newport Bermuda Race. We sympathize with the CCA and RBYC for what must have been difficult – and we are sure, correct – decision to cancel their classic ocean race. The Storm Trysail Club Block Island Race presents fewer logistical challenges and, if conditions permit, at least we can all do some offshore racing that weekend!

We will, however, continue to monitor events and will make a final decision no later than May 15. If at that time it appears to be unwise to start on June 19, we will postpone the 75th running of the race until 2021. For now, we hope that this decision gives everyone who is missing racing something to look forward to. We urge all sailors to continue to comply with local health and safety mandates.



Event Chairs Ray Redniss and Doug Lynn convey their thanks to all boat owners who have either entered or plan to enter, the race. The Storm Trysail Club would also like to thank this year’s sponsor, Harbor Point. We very much look forward to welcoming them and everyone to the 75th Block Island Race – whether that be this coming June 19, or next May.

