St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Newport has announced that they will be distributing blessed palms in the church parking lot at 12 William St. from 9 am – 11 am on Palm Sunday, April 5th.

St. Mary’s says that “all are encouraged to drive through to receive their palms commemorating the entrance of Jesus into Jerusalem when palm branches were placed in His path, marking the beginning of Holy Week in the Catholic Church.The palms have been handled safely”.

Religious organizations and businesses throughout the state have been forced to get creative due to the Governor’s orders of no more than five people gathering in a group at one time.