U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse today announced that he has accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to serve on a bipartisan panel of members of Congress charged with determining guidelines for safely restarting the American economy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Whitehouse issued the following statement on his appointment to the new committee:

“I hope this panel will be a good-faith bipartisan effort informed by science and best practices. Ignoring public health experts and governors to prematurely end stay-at-home orders would lead to more infections and could further hurt our economy. With that in mind, I look forward to working with my colleagues and the White House to determine how to guide our nation through this challenging time.,” Whitehouse said in a statement.