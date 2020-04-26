The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) today announced that it will resume accepting Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan applications on Monday, April 27 at 10:30 AM from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower. This will ensure that SBA has properly coded the system to account for changes made by the legislation.

You can apply through any existing SBA 7(a) lender or through any federally insured depository institution, federally insured credit union, and Farm Credit System, or non-bank lending institution that is participating. You should consult with your local lender as to whether it is participating in the program.

To learn more about the Paycheck Protection Program or to download an applicaiton please visit https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/loans/coronavirus-relief-options/paycheck-protection-program.

Find a lender near you at https://www.sba.gov/paycheckprotection/find or see a list of Rhode Island Participating Lenders by Clicking Here