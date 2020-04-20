The Rhode Island Small Business Administration’s Rhode Island District is providing important webinars for businesses, giving them tools that they can use now during this COVID-19 crisis, and when it passes.

To that end, the SBA has scheduled a “Marketing Basics Webinar Series – Email Marketing 101 on Thursday, April 23, from 11a.m. to noon. The Webinar is free. Individuals can register on the SBA’s Rhode Island District website.

“Sending emails to customers is an incredibly powerful tool for boosting engagement and driving conversions,” the SBA announcement said. It suggests the webinar is appropriate for those who have yet to initiate an email marketing strategy, and those who may be struggling to develop one.

Here are some of the items the webinar will address:

How companies are using email to communicate during COVID-19