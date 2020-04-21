Some good news for those who love sailing and have already watched everything on Netflix: The sailing documentary Sea of Dreams was released for online viewing this week and can be watched for free.

Sea of Dreams (1) from Apsu Limited on Vimeo.

The film, which focuses on Nick Moloney’s solo trip around the world during his Vendée Globe campaign, often shows the challenge that comes with solitude and isolation – something Moloney feels viewers might find especially relatable at this time. “The documentary is dated now but the content is very relevant in relation to what many of us are facing in the current climate,” Moloney said in an email.

Nick Moloney was the first person to compete in the Vendée Globe, the Whitbread/Volvo Ocean Race, and the Jules Verne Trophy – offshore yachting’s three greatest challenges. You can watch the film and learn more about Moloney’s past and present career at hiwebsite https://www.nickmoloney.com/.