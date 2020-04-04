The restrictions caused by the COVID-19 crisis have devastated the local music community. On the heels on of our successful tip jar for the Newport-based service/hospitality industry, What’s Up RI is setting up a similar page to benefit Rhode Island and nearby Massachusetts and Connecticut musicians.

Following other campaigns across the country, What’s Up Rhode Island is rolling out this Virtual Tip Jar today. If you are able, consider sending a “tip” to your favorite local band, musician, or music industry professional. Use the google sheet linked below to find their Venmo/Paypal info.

MUSICIANS – Click here to get on the list.

Click here to view the current listings and Send A Tip

Note – all tips goes directly to the artist. The money does not pass through What’s Up Newp or What’sUpRI, and we do not make or take anything from this.

The information on this list is self-reported by members of the music community and this information is provided “as is”. We do not monitor or verify accuracy of the information on this list, and make no representations or warranties regarding this list. Individuals who wish to send a tip are encouraged to independently verify the legitimacy of the recipient of the tip. Include “Tip Jar” in your tip description.

If you don’t know or recognize anyone on the list, we encourage you to do a random act of kindness and choose someone at random.

