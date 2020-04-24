Here’s what’s on tap for road construction and traffic in Newport County and across Rhode Island this upcoming week.

Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority

The following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of April 25th – May 2nd, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Visit RITBA’s Travel Advisories website for updates and more information.

Rhode Island Department of Transportation

The following road and lane closure notices are effective for the week of April 25 – May 1, 2020. All schedules are weather-dependent and subject to change.

Interstate Highway Restrictions

I-295/Rte. 6 Bridge Rehabilitation (Johnston)

I-295

Closure of the southbound through lanes. Through traffic will utilize the new bridges on the service road.

Access will be maintained for ramps to Rte. 6 West to Hartford, Conn. (Exit 9C) and Rte. 6 East to Providence (Exit 9A).

The on-ramp from Hartford Ave./Rte. 6A West to I-295 South will remain closed.

Rte. 6 and Rte. 6A (Hartford Ave.)

Lane closed on the ramp from Rte. 6 West to I-295 North

Lane closures possible on both Rte. 6 and Rte. 6A at the I-295 overpasses

On-ramp closed from Rte. 6A West to I-295 South. Left turns permitted for nearby on-ramp normally used by Rte. 6A East traffic.

Friday Night, April 24

Providence: I-95, from Broadway to Eddy St., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Fri. night, April 24, 8 p.m-6 a.m.



West Greenwich: I-95 North at the Hopkins Hill Rd. Bridge, lanes will shift to the left, Fri. night, April 24, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. This operation will continue Sat. night with a left lane closure for striping from 8 p.m.-4 a.m. This new lane shift should remain in place through the end of May.

Temporary Exit Closures

Pawtucket: I-95 South at Exit 30, exit will close for bridge work, Tues. night at 8 p.m. through late Summer. Follow signed detour using Exit 29.

Providence: I-95 North at Exit 24 (Branch Ave.), exit closed for construction, Mon., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

New Traffic Pattern

Richmond: I-95, at Exit 4, lanes have split to the left and right on both sides of I-95.

Overnight

Johnston: I-295, from Exit 9C (Hartford Ave.) to Exit 12 (Rte. 44), two left lanes closed for construction Tues. night at 6 p.m., and short duration (approx. 10-20 minute) full road closures, one side at a time, for construction at 8 p.m. through 2 a.m. Wed. morning. Frequent vehicle access in and out of work zone. Please use caution.



Johnston: I-295 South, from Exit 10 to Exit 9A, alternating lane closures for milling, Wed. and Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.- 5 a.m. Expect delays. Please note: motorists will notice a new traffic pattern on Thurs. morning removing without the lane shifts.

Richmond/Hopkinton: I-95, from Exit 2 to Exit 3, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon. night, 6 p.m.-midnight.

Providence: I-95, from Eddy St. to Atwells Ave., alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 8 p.m.-6 a.m. until June 1.

Weekday

Cranston: I-295 South, from Rte. 12 (Scituate Ave.) overpass to the Phenix Ave. overpass, left lane closed for construction, Mon. and Tues., 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.



Johnston: I-295, from Exit 9A to Exit 10, alternating lane closures with frequent vehicle access in and out of work zone for construction, Mon.-Fri. 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Johnston: I-295 South, just before and after Rte. 5, left lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Pawtucket: I-95 South, from Exit 30 to Exit 25 and I-95 North, from Exit 26 to Exit 30, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sat.-Fri., 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.



Providence: I-95 North, under Industrial Dr., right lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence/Pawtucket: I-95, from Smith St. to Mulberry St., left lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Please use caution when traveling through the area due to raised structures.



Richmond: I-95, ramp narrowing at Exit 3 for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Warwick: I-95, from Exit 10 to Exit 11, alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Please note: one lane will close at 7 a.m., a second at 9 a.m.



Warwick: I-95, at the Greenwich Ave. Bridge, left lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: I-95 under Rte. 37, left or right lane closures for bridge painting, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.



West Greenwich: I-95, from Exit 5A to Exit 5B, lane shifts in place for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

West Greenwich: I-95 North, at the Hopkins Hill Rd. Bridge, lanes shift to the left for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Ongoing Traffic Patterns

Cumberland: I-295, from Exit 20 (Rte. 122) to Exit 22 (Rte. 114), lane shifts to the right, with only two lanes of travel open in each direction for bridge work through Spring 2020.

Hopkinton/Richmond: I-95 North, from Exit 2 to Exit 3, all lanes shift left or right for bridge work through June 2020.

Pawtucket: I-95 North, from Exit 26 to Exit 30, and South, from Exit 29 to Exit 25, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Sun.-Thurs. nights, 9 p.m.- 6 a.m. until the end of August 2020.

Continuing

Providence: The I-95 North off-ramp to Rte. 146 North at Exit 23, all lanes shift to the right for the last phase of construction. Final completion of the project is scheduled for Fall 2020.

Other Limited Access Highway Restrictions

6/10 Interchange Project (Providence)

Rte. 6

Rte. 6 West, from the 6/10 Split to Hartford Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m

Rte. 6 East, all traffic shifted onto the existing Rte. 6 West roadway just after the Hartford Ave. exit. Lanes are narrow.

The Broadway off ramp is closed.

Rte. 10

Rte. 10 North, from Broadway to Tobey St., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

6/10 Connector

On Connector outbound a new lane split is in place for Rte. 10 South and Route 6 West, one-half mile before its original location. Lanes are narrow.

Affected City Streets

The Tobey Street on-ramp is closed. Follow detour signs.

Traffic shifted on the Broadway and Westminster St. bridges over the highway.

Westminster St. West at the Westminster St. Bridge, one lane closed for bridge work through 2021.

Project-wide

Periodic one-lane closures possible along Rte. 10 and Rte. 6 on off-peak hours Monday-Friday.

New Traffic Pattern

Providence: A new traffic pattern is in place on Rte. 6, from Hartford Ave. to Killingly St. All lanes shift to the left and one of the three lanes will be closed for bridge construction through Spring 2021.

Overnight

East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 to the Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 8B, alternating lane closures, with short-duration (approx. 15 minutes in length) rolling roadblocks for arch placement, Wed. and Thurs. nights from 9 p.m.- 5 a.m. Delays possible.

Weekday

Cranston: Rte. 37 East, from Exit 1E to Exit 2A, right lane closed for a bridge inspection, Wed., 10 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Greenwich: Rte. 4 South, from I-95 to the Division St. off-ramp, and Rte. 4 North, from Rte. 403 to Exit 8B, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



North Kingstown: Rte. 4, over Lafayette Rd., left lane closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146, at the Spring Brook Bridge over Rte. 146A, the Forestdale Bridge over the Branch River, and the Old Great Rd. Bridge over Old Great Rd., left lane closures for bridge work, Mon., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

North Smithfield: Rte. 146 South at the Mass. line, alternating lane closures and closure of Exit 1 for milling and paving, Fri., 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

Metropolitan Providence

Temporary Road Closure: Friday Night, April 24

Johnston: Rte. 5, at the on- and off ramps for I-295, road closed for bridge work, Fri. night, April 24, 9 p.m.-5 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Temporary Ramp Closures

Providence: Smithfield Ave. on-ramp to I-95 South, closed for construction, Tues., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Providence: Branch Ave. on-ramp to I-95 North, closed for construction, Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Central Falls: Cross St., from Roosevelt Ave. to Front St., right lane closures for a bridge inspection, Tues., 9 a.m.- 3p.m.



Cranston/Johnston: Rte. 14 (Plainfield Pike), at the I-295 interchange, alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cranston: Pontiac Ave., from Rte. 37-Sockanosset Cross Rd., right lane closed for survey work, Mon.-Thurs., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Providence: Greenwood Ave., from North Broadway/Newman Ave. to Don Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Providence: Pawtucket Ave., from Bishop Ave. to Don Ave., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



East Providence: Pawtucket Ave. at Pleasant St., lane closures and narrowed lanes possible in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



East Providence: Roger Williams Ave., from North Broadway across the Roger Williams Ave. Bridge, alternating one-way traffic for bridge work, Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Johnston: Cherry Hill Rd. at Old Cherry Hill Rd., right shoulder closed for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Johnston: Rte. 5, from Rotary Dr. to Brown Dr., right lane closures for construction, Mon.-ri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Lincoln: Rte. 116, just before and after the Rte. 146 on-ramps, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Pawtucket: Exchange St. at Goff Ave. and Broad St., narrowed lanes and possible lane shifts in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.



Providence: Smithfield Ave., between the on-ramps to I-95 North and I-95 South, left lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.

Providence: Industrial Dr. over I-95, alternating one-way traffic to set barrier, Wed. and Thurs. 7 a.m.- 3p.m. Once barrier is in place, lanes will be narrowed for approx. one month.

Continuing

Pawtucket: The Barton St. Bridge, between Broad St. and Montgomery St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

Providence: Visit the City of Providence’s online calendar for traffic restrictions.



Providence: The Bath St. East Bridge, which spans the Woonasquatucket River between Kinsley Ave./Providence Place and Promenade St., is currently closed. Get Detour Maps »

East Bay

New Traffic Pattern

Bristol: Rte. 114 North, from Washington St. to the Silver Creek Bridge, northbound lane will be closed and detoured for bridge demolition until mid-June 2020.

Newport County

Weekday

Newport/Middletown: JT Connell Hwy., from Lake Erie St. to Admiral Kalfbus Rd., partial lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.



Portsmouth: Park Ave. at Cedar Ave., lane closures and narrowed lanes possible in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Tiverton: Main Rd. at Briarwood Ave., lane closures and narrowed lanes possible in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Northern R.I. & Blackstone Valley

Weekday

Cumberland: Rte. 114 (Diamond Hill Rd.) at the intersection of Bear Hill Rd. and Angell Rd., alternating lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Cumberland: Rte. 122 (Mendon Rd.), from Angell Rd. to Albion Rd., alternating one-way traffic with lane closures and narrowing possible in a moving operation for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Scituate: Rte. 6A, from Rte. 116 (West. Greenville Rd.) to Rte. 102 (Chopmist Hill Rd.), alternating lane closures with possible one-way traffic in a moving operation for milling and paving, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m. Delays and parking restrictions possible.



Scituate: Rte. 6, from Rte. 116 to Elmdale Rd., right lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.



Scituate: Rte. 6, just before and after the Gleaner Chapel Bridge, alternating lane closures for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Scituate: Rte. 115, from Jackson Flat Rd. to Clinton Ave., alternating lane closures for paving, Mon. and Tues., 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.



Scituate: Rte. 115, from Rte. 116 to Hope Ave./Jackson Flat Rd., alternating lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Woonsocket: Winthrop St., from All Saints St. to Robinson St., partial right lane closures for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Continuing

Cumberland: Old Diamond Hill Rd., from Home Ave. to Diamond Hill Rd., is currently closed to motorists while it becomes a walkable path as part of the Diamond Hill Road project.



Cumberland: The Town-owned Howard Rd. Bridge, which carries Howard Rd. over Abbott Run, is currently closed. Please follow signed detour via Abbot Run Valley Rd. in Cumberland or from Paine Rd. in Mass. More information is available here.

South County

Weekday

North Kingstown: Lafayette Rd. under Rte. 4, alternating one-way traffic for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m-3 p.m.



Richmond: Rte. 138, at the Kingston Rd. Bridge, lane shifts in place for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

South Kingstown: Old Tower Hill Rd. East, from Patton Ave. to Kelley Way, partial right lane closure for construction, Mon.-Fri., 6:30 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Continuing

Charlestown/Richmond: Alternating one-way traffic pattern controlled by temporary traffic signals, for bridge work, 24 hours a day on Rte. 112 North and South, from Butter Lane to Carolina Mill Lane. Expect delays.

Hopkinton: Alternating one-way traffic pattern controlled by a temporary traffic signal for bridge work 24 hours per day on Mechanic St. North and South, under the I-95 overpass.

West Bay

Temporary Road Closure

Warwick: Rte. 117, between the Rte. 2 North and South on- and off-ramps, road closed for concrete deck pour, Tues., 6 a.m.-8 a.m. Follow signed detour.

Weekday

Coventry: Rte. 117 (Flat River Rd.) at Town Farm Rd., lane closures and narrowed lanes possible in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Coventry: Nooseneck Hill Rd., from Harkney Hill Rd. to Reservoir Rd., alternating one-way traffic in a moving operation for paving, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Expect delays.



Coventry/Warwick: Tiogue Ave., from Gilles St. to New London Tpke., alternating one-way traffic in a moving operation for milling, Mon.-Wed., 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Expect delays.



Warwick: Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.) West, between the I-95 on- and off-ramps, right shoulder closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 117 (Centerville Rd.), from Diamond Hill Rd. to West Shore Rd., right lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 117, between the Rte. 2 North and South on- and off-ramps, lane shifts for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3 p.m.



Warwick: Rte. 117A (Warwick Ave.), from West Shore Rd. to Narragansett Pkwy., right lane closures for drainage work, Mon.-Fri., 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Noise anticipated.



Warwick: Airport Rd. under Rte. 37 East, right lane closed for bridge work, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.- 3 p.m. through early May.



Warwick: Rte. 1A (Warwick Ave.) North, from Massasoit Ave. to Hollywood Ave., right lane closed for drainage work, Mon., 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m.



West Greenwich: Rte. 102, at the Victory Hwy. Bridge, lane shifts in place for construction, Mon.-Fri., 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

West Greenwich: New London Tpke. at Division St., lane closures and narrowed lanes possible in a moving operation for construction, Mon.-Fri., 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Visit RIDOT’s Travel Advisories website for a full listing of statewide lane closures.