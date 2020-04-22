Through his YounGameChanger Foundation, Boston Celtics’ Marcus Smart teamed up with regional businesses to donate over 425 meals this week to front line hospital workers at Boston Children’s Hospital, Tufts Floating Children’s Hospital and Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence. For the donation to Hasbro Children’s Hospital, three Rhode Island restaurants – Tallulah’s Taqueria (owner Jake Rojas), Scratch Kitchen (owner Stef Bennett) and Nick’s on Broadway (owner Derek Wagner) are supplying the meals.

Bill Wilk, a representative of Smart and the Managing Director of WAYMARK Community + Sports LLC, said the donation to Hasbro Children’s Hospital came together through the collaboration of several Rhode Islanders. “Teresa Pearson at Hasbro Toys got the ball rolling as we were in the middle of discussing a summer project with them to benefit Hasbro Children’s Hospital and Marcus’ Foundation before the whole shutdown,” he said in an email. ‘Teresa then got me in touch with the correct contacts to get these meals and the Puma donation through to the pediatric intensive care unit.” Wilk also said that Jamestown resident and Chef Michael Hervieux of the Hotel Manisses on Block Island was the person to recommend and put him in touch with Nick’s on Broadway and Tallulah’s Taqueria.

Wilk explained that the YounGameChanger Foundation purchased the meals from he local restaurants, though Tallulah’s Taqueria owner Jake Rojas asked that the cost for his meals to be made as a donation to the RI Hospitality Fund instead.

Other companies involved in the YounGameChanger donation to regional hopsitals include:

Massachusetts based Vitamin 1 water (owner Mike Taylor) is donating product to each of the 3 hospitals to go along with the meals

Puma will be donating slides and socks , to the staff of the PICU unit at Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Prepped Gainz (owner Chris Moreira) from Everett and Arya (owner Massimo Tiberi) in Boston’s North End will be preparing and delivering the meals to the Boston Hospitals.

“Puma and all of the food establishments stepped up in a big way and wanted to help in any way possible and deliver at any time the hospitals needed,” Wilk said.

According to its website, 100% of proceeds from all donations made to Smart’s YounGameChanger’s Foundation until May 16th will go towards providing meals to hospital personnel in the New England area. Find more information here: https://www.marcussmart.org/