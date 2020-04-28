With 89 percent of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 having some sort of pre-existing condition, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support.

The report seeks to examine how states care for people who are at risk both health-wise and financially.

To identify which states offer the most support during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether the state will offer free vaccinations once a vaccine exists to the share of households in poverty that receive social assistance. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.

In “States Offering the Most Support During the COVID-19 Pandemic”, Massachusetts ranks first, District of Columbia ranks second, and Rhode Island ranks third.

Coronavirus Support in Rhode Island (1=Most, 25=Avg.):

8 th – Coronavirus Relief Fund per Capita

– Coronavirus Relief Fund per Capita 7 th – Share of Households in Poverty Receiving Social Assistance

– Share of Households in Poverty Receiving Social Assistance 7 th – Share of Sheltered Homeless Population

– Share of Sheltered Homeless Population 5 th – Unemployment Insurance Recipiency Rate

– Unemployment Insurance Recipiency Rate 27th – Ratio of Average Weekly Wage Covered by Unemployment Benefit

North Carolina ranks last in the study.

For the full report, visit:

https://wallethub.com/edu/states-offering-the-most-coronavirus-support/73333/