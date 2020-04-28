With 89 percent of adults hospitalized with COVID-19 having some sort of pre-existing condition, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on the States Offering the Most Coronavirus Support.
The report seeks to examine how states care for people who are at risk both health-wise and financially.
To identify which states offer the most support during the COVID-19 pandemic, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 17 key metrics. Our data set ranges from whether the state will offer free vaccinations once a vaccine exists to the share of households in poverty that receive social assistance. Below, you can see highlights from the report, along with a WalletHub Q&A.
In “States Offering the Most Support During the COVID-19 Pandemic”, Massachusetts ranks first, District of Columbia ranks second, and Rhode Island ranks third.
Coronavirus Support in Rhode Island (1=Most, 25=Avg.):
- 8th – Coronavirus Relief Fund per Capita
- 7th – Share of Households in Poverty Receiving Social Assistance
- 7th – Share of Sheltered Homeless Population
- 5th – Unemployment Insurance Recipiency Rate
- 27th – Ratio of Average Weekly Wage Covered by Unemployment Benefit
North Carolina ranks last in the study.
For the full report, visit:
https://wallethub.com/edu/states-offering-the-most-coronavirus-support/73333/
Join us: This story is made possible and free to all (no paywall) with the help of What’s Up Newp Supporters. If you’d like to support more content like this, become a What’s Up Newp Supporter.
What’s Up Newp is proud to be your locally owned, independent news and information source for Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond.