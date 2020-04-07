With nearly all of the 50 states in some form of lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19, WalletHub today released updated rankings for the Most Aggressive States Against the Coronavirus.

Today, Rhode Island is the sixth most aggresive state verus coronavirus, according to WalletHub. Previously, Rhode Island was named the most aggressive (on March 17th) and second most aggressive on March 24th.

To identify which states are taking the most aggressive actions to combat coronavirus, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 51 key metrics. The data set ranges from tested cases of COVID-19 per capita to school closures, ICU beds, and shelter-in-place policies.

Below, you can see highlights from WalletHub’s report, along with a summary of the largest changes in rank from our previous report and a Q&A with WalletHub analysts.

- Advertisement -

Aggressiveness Against the Coronavirus in Rhode Island (1=Best, 25=Avg.):

9 th – State and Local Public Health Laboratories per Capita

– State and Local Public Health Laboratories per Capita 13 th – Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita

– Tested Cases of COVID-19 per Capita 6 th – Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave

– Share of Workers with Access to Paid Sick Leave 8 th – Total Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Funding Per Capita

– Total Public Health Emergency Preparedness (PHEP) Funding Per Capita 8th – Public Healthcare Spending per Capita

Note: Rankings reflect data available as of 1 p.m. ET on April 6, 2020.

Q&A with WalletHub

Why is New York the most aggressive state against the coronavirus?

“New York is the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S., and we’re happy to see the state taking the aggressive actions needed to mitigate the spread. Some of the key reasons why New York is the most aggressive state against the coronavirus include the statewide shelter-in-place order and the fact that New York has restricted drugs related to COVID-19 treatment to prevent shortages,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “New York is also one of the states taking protective measures against evictions and utility terminations.”

Why does Oklahoma rank as the least aggressive state against the coronavirus?

“Oklahoma has instituted far fewer state-level measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic than other states have. For example, the state has not closed bars or restaurants, a measure that most states took weeks ago,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “Oklahoma also has not activated the National Guard, which the majority of other states have done.”

What are some of the most aggressive measures states have taken in response to the pandemic?

“One of the most aggressive ways states have attempted to combat coronavirus is to declare stay-home and shelter-in-place orders for all residents,” said WalletHub analyst Jill Gonzalez. “But I don’t think we’ve seen the extent of the aggressive actions that states will take. My expectation is that states will continue tightening shelter-in-place rules, which are now so loose in a lot of cases that anyone can think of an excuse to meet one of the exceptions.”

Is the federal government doing enough for the economy?

“Current efforts are going to seem like throwing pennies in a well unless we take more drastic measures to enforce social distancing across the nation, flood the country with fast testing and get personal protective equipment not just to all medical professionals, but to all Americans,” said Odysseas Papadimitriou, CEO of the finance website WalletHub. “Until we solve the core problem, printing money to throw at the situation will only do so much.”