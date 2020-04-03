Their tasting rooms are closed, but Rhode Island distillers are joining the fight against COVID-19 by repurposing distilled ethanol to produce hand sanitizer for those in need. They join a growing list of hundreds of distilleries and breweries in the United States that are now producing ethanol-based hand sanitizer to address shortages in medical offices and essential businesses during this public health crisis.

Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.

According to a press release sent on April 2nd, the Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. announced they are making as many 4 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer as possible: “Starting Monday, April 6th, we will be passing out two 4oz bottles per person, while supplies last, as well as donating larger quantities to those businesses and non-profits in need. As part of our community involvement and outreach, there will be no charge for this product as we would like to give back to the communities that have been supporting us over many years.”

Sons of Liberty

Last week, the South Kingstown-based distillery Sons of Liberty donated over 2,000 bottles and 105 gallons of sanitizer to Police, Fire, Rescue and First Responders in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The distillery is currently taking orders for businesses in need. According to their application form, 1 gallon jugs cost $60+tax and a pack of (10) 4oz twist-top bottles is $40+tax. If your business is interested in ordering hand sanitizer, fill out and submit this form.

Industrious Spirit Company

Providence distillery Industrious Spirit Company, which just opened this year and usually makes structural vodka and gin, began manufacturing hand sanitizer last month. They’ve been giving it out free at their We Wish We Could Window. A limited supply is available each day – follow them on Instagram @iscospirts for daily updates.