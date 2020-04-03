Their tasting rooms are closed, but Rhode Island distillers are joining the fight against COVID-19 by repurposing distilled ethanol to produce hand sanitizer for those in need. They join a growing list of hundreds of distilleries and breweries in the United States that are now producing ethanol-based hand sanitizer to address shortages in medical offices and essential businesses during this public health crisis.
Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co.
According to a press release sent on April 2nd, the Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling Co. announced they are making as many 4 oz. bottles of hand sanitizer as possible: “Starting Monday, April 6th, we will be passing out two 4oz bottles per person, while supplies last, as well as donating larger quantities to those businesses and non-profits in need. As part of our community involvement and outreach, there will be no charge for this product as we would like to give back to the communities that have been supporting us over many years.”
We’re All in This Together…⠀ ⠀ Newport Craft Brewing & Distilling, Co. is pleased to announce on Monday, April 6thwe will be passing out two 4 oz bottles of hand sanitizer per person to anyone who needs them. In addition to passing out hand sanitizers to the community, we will also be donating larger quantities to nonprofits and businesses.⠀ ⠀ INGREDIENTS : 80% ALC/Vol⠀ Lavender Oil⠀ Tea Tree Oil⠀ 100% Aloe Vera ⠀ ⠀ Please check our social media and website for times and locations of distribution.⠀ #newportcraft #newportri #aquidneckisland #rhodeisland_igers #free #community #handsanitizer
Sons of Liberty
Last week, the South Kingstown-based distillery Sons of Liberty donated over 2,000 bottles and 105 gallons of sanitizer to Police, Fire, Rescue and First Responders in Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The distillery is currently taking orders for businesses in need. According to their application form, 1 gallon jugs cost $60+tax and a pack of (10) 4oz twist-top bottles is $40+tax. If your business is interested in ordering hand sanitizer, fill out and submit this form.
We are blown away by the support we’ve received over the last few weeks. In a matter of days, we transformed from a distillery to a sanitizer manufacturer and have been doing everything we can to donate as much as possible to our first responders across the state.⠀ ⠀ Along with countless donations from our neighbors in the community, we’ve also recently received incredible donations from four local businesses and organizations that have greatly contributed to continuing our efforts. Liberty Fence INC, VIBCO Vibrators, the International Brotherhood of Police Officers Local 301 and the Narragansett Lions Club have all donated generous amounts to help us keep everyone safe. We’d also like to thank Aptech Graphics for busting out so many labels in a pinch for us.⠀ ⠀ We can’t thank you all enough for your continued support. To say that we’re speechless by everyone’s generosity is an understatement, and it’s moments like these where we can’t help but be so proud of our state.
Industrious Spirit Company
Providence distillery Industrious Spirit Company, which just opened this year and usually makes structural vodka and gin, began manufacturing hand sanitizer last month. They’ve been giving it out free at their We Wish We Could Window. A limited supply is available each day – follow them on Instagram @iscospirts for daily updates.
Hey homies. We’ll be here again at the window today 1-4pm. Please stay at least six feet from others. 👋🏼 👣👣👣 👍#Freehandsanitizer one per & of course our #structuralvodka for sale (vodka purchase most definitely not required, but we don’t think you’ll super regret it either). Love you guys, stay safe, stay strong, stay home if you can, use soap when possible, sanitizer priority to those who can’t. 🧡 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #doyourpart #community #communitydistillery #microdistillery #neighborhood #hardworkspiriteddrink #beautyineffort #rhodeislandmade #providencestrong #loveourcity #loveprovidence #loverhodeisland #covid19response #freehandsanitizer ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀