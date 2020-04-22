Newport City Council hosted a regular council meeting via Zoom on Wednesday evening.

All members of City Council and the City Manager were present for the virtual meeting.

While the public was able to listen in by phone, there was not any opportunity for the public to watch or participate in any way.

Here’s a look at the agenda and a quick recap on how things went;

1. Covid-19 – Business Support System – K. Leonard

- Advertisement -

Business Support System

Councilor Leonard read and introduced this ordinance. The motion was seconded by Councilor Napolitano. After a long discussion about what and who should be at the table to help businesses, the resolution passed 7 -0.

2. State of Emergency – Extension of Time Period

State of Emergency

The motion passed 6-0 (Councilor McCalla did not vote, was having technical issues).

ORDINANCES

3. Amending Chapter 14.04.020 of the Codified Ordinances, entitled, “Moratorium” (Second Reading)

14.04.020

City Solicitor clarified that this is the second reading and if it passes tonight, it officially passes.

COMMUNICATIONS FROM THE CITY MANAGER

4. Scheduling Council Workshops

5. Memo from City Manager, re: Planning for FY 2020 and beyond

Memo

ADJOURN

Suggested Action: – April 17, 2020 The docket, along with all supporting documents, can be viewed on the City of Newport website: www.cityofnewport.com – “Council Agendas and Minutes.” Docket of the Council Meeting April 22, 2020 Page 2