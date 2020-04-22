Providence, RI – Jo-Ann Ragosta, Chairperson of the ARTS Scholarships 2020 program, along with the members of the Community Outreach Committee of the Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC), are pleased to announce the winners of the ARTS Scholarships 2020 program, sponsored by Textron Charitable Trust, with support from PPAC Annual Fund Donors and Ocean State Charities Trust. The 34 talented Rhode Island student artists, ages 11-14, will each receive a scholarship of up to $500 that will provide them with the opportunity to attend local summer arts education programs that will expand their experiences in a chosen area of study. Please see below for a list of ARTS Scholarships 2020 winners.
Four scholarships in memoriam have been awarded to students who exude a passion for the arts; two scholarships are from the Keri Anne O’Donnell Memorial Fund and two are from the Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships.
With oversight from the PPAC Board’s Community Outreach Committee, the ARTS Scholarships Committee is comprised of PPAC Directors, Rhode Island educators, artists, and community leaders with an interest in the arts for young people. ARTSScholarships Committee members are responsible for conducting the assessment of each application and awarding of the scholarships. The mission of PPAC’s Community Outreach Committee is to develop arts education opportunities for Rhode Island’s young people and make PPAC accessible to Rhode Island’s diverse populations.
In 1996, with a portion of the proceeds from the First Annual Greater Providence Gospel Fest (a production of the Providence Performing Arts Center), the PPAC Marketing Department, working in partnership with the Community Outreach Committee, created the ARTS Scholarships program. This scholarship fund has been earmarked for assisting students with an interest in studying the arts. For the past 24 years, 645 scholarships have been awarded to talented Rhode Island students, including this year’s 34 recipients.
Previous scholarship winners had the opportunity to attend summer programs at Rhode Island College, Rhode Island School of Design (RISD), Mount Saint Charles Academy, Trinity Repertory Theatre, CCRI – Kids College, Festival Ballet Providence, Academy Players, the Rhode Island Philharmonic Music School, Nancy Stephen Art Gallery, Next Stop Broadway, and others.
2020 ARTS SCHOLARSHIPS RECIPIENTS
Sabrina Albro – Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School, Coventry
Perla Almanzar – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
Tatum Brennan – Portsmouth Middle School, Portsmouth
Christine Colon – Leviton Dual Language School, Providence
Marinn Danis – Providence Country Day School, East Providence
Naomi Felix Monanci – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
Leissa Feliz – Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence
Rosha Gheshm – Curtis Corner Middle School, Wakefield
Giuliana Guerard – Hope Highlands Middle School, Cranston
Tierney Heath – St. Mary Academy – Bayview, Riverside
Daniela Hernandez Monroy – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
Bianca Iannone – Alan Shawn Feinstein Middle School, Coventry
Caroline Kanaczet – St. Mary Academy – Bayview, Riverside
Lauren Kavanagh – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
Diane Kim – Archie R. Cole Middle School, East Greenwich
Savanna Lill – Winman Middle School, Warwick
Sydney Luna – Barrington Christian Academy, Barrington
Aagami Mohiraaj – Hampden Meadows School, Barrington
Kevin Montalvo – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
Salma Montero Pedraza – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
Ashley Morales – Governor Christopher DelSesto Middle School, Providence
Irvin Navarrete – Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence
Olivia Picard – Burrillville Middle School, Burrillville
Elijah Pichette – Barrington Christian Academy, Barrington
Valentina Resto – Achievement First Illuminar Middle School, Cranston
Natalee Rivera – Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence
Kaylee Robinson – Winman Middle School, Warwick
Aurora Rodriguez – Leviton Dual Language School, Providence
Neftali Rosario – Esek Hopkins Middle School, Providence
Aliyah Sena – Nathanael Greene Middle School, Providence
Keri Anne O’Donnell Scholarship Recipients:
Jacobi King – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
Victoria Ortiz – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
Funded by the Keri Anne O’Donnell Memorial Fund
Desiree Lee Mesolella Scholarship Recipients:
Anna Pan – LaSalle Academy, Providence
Ella Thompson – Western Hills Middle School, Cranston
Funded by Desiree Mesolella Art Scholarships