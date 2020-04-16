The following was written by Kara Montalbano, Director of Marketing & Community Relations, Potter League For Animals.

It’s time to put the “fun” back in fundraising! If you donate $15 to Potter League for Animals, we’ll draw your pet. The catch? We’re a whole lot better at caring for animals than we are at drawing them.

We have a pool of staff and volunteers standing by, eager to turn your animal into a timeless work of art (or at least make you laugh). Will you get one of the former fine arts majors or will you get a team member who to be honest… can’t draw their way out of a paper bag? Who knows! But either way, it’s going to be fun. The Potter League serves thousands of animals every year and we rely on donations to make that work possible, but it doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun while we raise those funds!



HOW IT WORKS:

Make a donation via Facebook on this post for $15 (or more). Once you’ve paid, post a comment on the post with the photo of your pet and that you’ve made your donation. Our team will then work their magic and reply with a picture of your homemade masterpiece as soon as we can. We’re using the honor system, so please play fair. Also note: it’s $15 per pet’s face.

There’s no limit to how many drawings you can purchase; the more donations we receive, the more we can support animals in our community! Of course, if you feel compelled to give more than asked, we’d be so grateful for your generosity. Our supporters are truly the best!

This ridiculous idea is to bring you a bit of laughter during these challenging times and to help us raise critically needed funds.