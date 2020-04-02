The Town of Portsmouth has published the following agenda for the Portsmouth Town Council Meeting on April 6th.

PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL MEETING

APRIL 6, 2020

AGENDA

On April 6, 2020, the Portsmouth Town Council meeting at 7:00 PM will be live streamed on the web and by phone dial-in using the Zoom remote meeting service. Please note that any displayed documentation during the meeting will be visible through the web or mobile device but will not be visible using the phone dial-in option.

To access the meeting by phone dial-in, please dial: 1-888-788-0099

Once prompted for the meeting ID, please dial: 677-580-327

NOTE: The meeting ID changes for every scheduled meeting. The above ID is for the meeting scheduled 4/6/2020. To find the latest ID for a scheduled Town Council meeting, please visit the Town Hall for posted notification of upcoming meetings or visit the below web link.

Once prompted for a participant ID, dial # again.

You will now be in the meeting.

While in the audio conference, to raise your hand to ask a question, dial *9 and the host will be notified of your interest to ask a question.

To access the meeting through the web using a computer or mobile device, go to the following web link in any browser (i.e. Google Chrome, Internet Explorer, Apple Safari, Mozilla Firefox, etc.) to run the Zoom app and view the meeting:

https://livestream.portsmouthri.com/towncouncil

Using your laptop or mobile device, you can raise your hand to ask a question, or pose the question in the moderated Question and Answering chat window. The host will then be able to respond to your raised hand or Q&A question.

7:00 PM – TOWN COUNCIL CHAMBERS, PORTSMOUTH TOWN HALL, 2200 EAST MAIN ROAD

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

SITTING AS THE PORTSMOUTH TOWN COUNCIL

1.

Roll Call

PRESIDENT’S EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CONSENT AGENDA

Directions to view licensing applications: 1) Click on Viewpoint, 2) Click Records and then type in the record number which is listed on the agenda, 3) Click on the highlighted record to view the application

1.

Bills

Documents:

2.

Peddler License – Mobile Food Establishment (MFE), Renewal:

Greenwich Bay Oyster Bar Catering LLC, 52 Bald Hill Rd, Cranston, 1 vehicle (#1697)3.

CRMC – PUBLIC NOTICE:

An Application of Brian & Jennifer Shepherd, 15 Hammel Court, Portsmouth, RI 02871, for a State of RI Assent to construct and maintain: add a boat lift to the north side of a CRMC approved residential boating facility. Project Location: 15 Hammel Court.Documents:

4.

CRMC – PUBLIC NOTICE:

An Application of Seaconnet Sportsmans Club, 145 Sakonnet Drive, Portsmouth, RI 02871, for a State of RI Assent to construct and maintain: A riprap seawall as per plans submitted. Project Location: 145 Sakonnet Drive.Documents:

5.

CRMC Has Granted An Interim Approval For The Town Of Portsmouth Harbor Management Plan.

Documents:

MINUTES

TCM 3/9/20

TCM 3/16/20Documents:

TAX VOUCHERS

Request approval for Tax Vouchers #20200406-01 to #20200406-04. / M. HelfandDocuments:

TOWN ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

1. COVID-19 report

2. Budget status

RESIGNATIONS AND APPOINTMENTS

1.

Resignations:

a. Housing Authority – K. Jones

b. Solid Waste and Recycling Committee – M. EyreDocuments:

2.

Appointments:

a. Agriculture Committee (1 Vacancy)

b. Conservation Commission (1 Vacancy)

c. Planning Board (1 Vacancy)Documents:

OLD BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

Monthly Finance Report. / L. Mills (5)

Documents:

NEW BUSINESS (DISCUSSION/ACTION)

1.

PUBLIC HEARING: To Consider The Proposed Amendment To Chapter 405 Of The Zoning Ordinance To Include A Solar Ordinance. Request Postponement To May 11.

2.

Approval Of An Ordinance Temporarily Suspending Enforcement Of Chapter 326 Article VI: Plastic Bags Of The Portsmouth Town Code. / R. Rainer (5)

Documents:

CORRESPONDENCE

1.

Monthly RIRRC Report. / R. Antaya

Documents:

2.

Resolution To Support Bills 2020-H7430, 2020-H7480, 2020-S2285 To Move The Primary Elections To Wednesday, If It Is Held The Same Week As Labor Day. / Hopkinton Town Council

Documents:

3.

Resolution To Support Bills 2020-H7430, 2020-H7480, 2020-S2285 To Move The Primary Elections To Wednesday, If It Is Held The Same Week As Labor Day. / Warren Town Council

Documents:

4.

Resolution To Support Bills 2020-H7430, 2020-H7480, 2020-S2285 To Move The Primary Elections To Wednesday, If It Is Held The Same Week As Labor Day. / South Kingstown Town Council

Documents:

5.

Resolution To Support Bills 2020-H7430, 2020-H7480, 2020-S2285 To Move The Primary Elections To Wednesday, If It Is Held The Same Week As Labor Day. / Charlestown Town Council

Documents:

6.

Resolution In Support Of 2020-H7755 And S2756 An Act Relating To Criminal Offenses, Trespass, Vandalism. / Charlestown Town Council

Documents:

7.

Resolution In Support Of Legislation To Establish An Ocean State Climate Adaptation And Resilience Fund (OSCAR). / Charlestown Town Council

Documents:

8.

Invitation To Join Providence In Participating In Community Choice Electricity Aggregation (CCA) Buying Group. / J. Rhodes, Sales Manager, Good Energy, LP

Documents:

FUTURE MEETINGS

Apr 20 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting: Budget – Overview

Apr 21 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting: Budget – Discussion on Revenue, Town and School

Expenditures

Apr 22 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting: Budget – Continuation of Budget Discussion as needed

Apr 23 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting: Budget – Continuation of Budget Discussion as needed

May 11 7:00 PM – Town Council Meeting

ADJOURN

The public is welcome to any meeting of the Town’s boards or its committees. If communication assistance (readers/interpreters/captions) is needed or any other accommodation to ensure equal participation, please contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 683-2101 at least (3) business days prior to the meeting.

