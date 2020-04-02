The following originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Todd Gianetis, 55, of Middletown, RI, passed away on March 30, 2020. Todd was born on April 20, 1964, in Newport, RI, the son of John and Barbara (Cardoza) Gianetis. Todd is survived by his wife of 20 years Nicole P. (Dufault) Gianetis of Middletown, RI.

Todd is a graduate of Middletown High School. After high school Todd started his own business, TG Grounds Maintenance, and was a caretaker at a private Newport Estate (Fairholme) for over 20 years. Todd loved his family and was a dedicated father, first and foremost. He treasured his children and embraced every moment with them. Todd had a personality that everyone gravitated towards, he made friends everywhere he went. He was quick with a joke or an inappropriate remark. Todd loved his backyard fires, the ocean, power boating, diving and snorkeling, welding, bike riding, motorcyles and the gun range. He could always be found in his garage working on something. He looked forward to his annual trip to Key West for the Power Boat races. Todd loved going to concerts and his kids sporting events. He enjoyed getting together with friends and going out to dinner or breakfast at the Franklin Spa.

Todd leaves his daughter Kristin G. Liddane, sons Todd W. Gianetis and James R. Gianetis. His brother John B. Gianetis, wife Michelle Gianetis and their two children Alison and Lauren Gianetis. He also leaves his beloved dog Jet. Many nieces and nephews and extended family.

Funeral services will be private. A memorial service and celebration of life will be held in the coming months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Vanderbilt Rehabilitation.