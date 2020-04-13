This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

It is with great sadness that the family of Sharon Marie Carter announces her passing on April 9, 2020, at the age of 68.

Sharon was born in Newport, RI to the late Charles R. Kempenaar and Mary (Weber) Kempenaar. Sharon was the wife of Edward L. Carter.

She spent much of her childhood running around Boulevard Nursery and helping her father. Sharon always enjoyed being outside with her neighborhood friends and relatives.

Sharon dedicated much of her career to helping people in the Newport County community. She worked as Director of the Newport Partnership for families for over twenty years. Sharon had a passion for Newport families and worked tirelessly to find ways to support programs that benefited families.

The light of her life, however, was her family. She and her husband of 42 years spent all their time together. They enjoyed escaping the winter cold for vacations to Florida, going out to eat, cooking with one another and rides along the ocean drive. Additionally, her daughter Heather and her family were the sparkle in her eye. She always looked forward to spending time with them and especially her beloved granddaughters, Alexa and Addison. Sharon enjoyed spoiling them with all their favorites when they came to visit.

Sharon is survived by her husband, Edward L. Carter, her daughter, Heather Hewson and spouse William Corey, two granddaughters Alexa and Addison, of Virginia, and her sister, Gloria Dunn and her husband Peter, of Newport, RI. She will be lovingly remembered by many sister in laws, brother in laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Charles R. and Mary J. Kempenaar, as well as her brother, Charles E. Kempenaar.

Family and friends are encouraged to acknowledge the loss of Sharon by signing the digital guestbook on her online tribute at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Sharon-Carter. A proper service and celebration of life will occur in the coming months.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to support the food pantry at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 20 Dr. Marcus F. Wheatland Blvd, Newport RI 02840.