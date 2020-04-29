This obituary originally appeared on Memorial Funeral Home.

Roger A. Lees, 85, passed away on April 26, 2020, at the St. Clare Home in Newport, RI with his family by his side.

Roger was born in New Bedford, MA on September 28, 1934 to the late Gertrude C. Ouimet and the late Albert Lees, Jr.

He leaves his wife of 65 years, Patricia Marks Lees, his daughters, Karen McMillan, Lorrie Reynolds (James), Donna Callegari (Scott), Adrienne Lees Barrow.

Seven Grandchildren, Kirsten McMillan, Jamie McMillan Lynch (Liam), James Reynolds (Erin), Kevin Reynolds (Jill), Nicholas, Joseph, and Joshua Callegari.

Great Grandchildren, Kylie and Rex Reynolds, Piper and Miles Lynch, and Landon Callegari.

His Brother Albert Lees (Sue) of Greenville, FL. Nieces, Michele, Pam, and Kelly Lees. Heather Rygwalkski (Ron), Nephew Jean Paul Lees (Ana).

Brother Charles Wm Mercer (Beth) of Middletown, Nieces Regina Mercer, Jackie Paiva (John), Nephew, Chris Mercer (Val).

Sister-in-law, Joan Marks. Other Nieces include Pat Ridgley, Linda Savastano (Chris), Joyce Brennen (Peter), Debra Marks, Christine Ware (Ernie), Lisa Breitenstein (Rick), and Nephew Ronald Marks. Great Nieces, Danielle, Heather, Lily, Jillian, Maya, Jocelyn, and Isabel. Great Nephews, Jason, Carter, Logan and Parker.

He was predeceased by his Sister-in-law, Louise Marks Faria (Mannie), Cecelia Marks Watts (Paul), Nephew Paul Watts. Brother-in-laws, Raymond, August (Laura), Lester Marks.

He came to Newport in 1941 with his Mother and Stepfather, Richard Mercer where he attended Sheffield School. He moved to Cascade, Virginia where he attended Middle School and started High School. He moved back to New Bedford and graduated from New Bedford High School in 1952. He then moved back to Newport and reconnected with Patricia, who he met at the age of 7, and would become his wife in 1954.

Roger served as Boatswain’s mate in the US Navy Reserves from 08 Oct 52- 07 Oct 60. He worked for First National Stores in Middletown. He managed the Fifth Ward Liquor Store, also worked as a sales distributor for food and later a liquor and wine distributor until he retired. In his retirement years he was an avid reader and loved to travel to different parts of the US and other countries.

He was a devoted Red Sox, Patriots, and Bruins fan. In his younger years he played baseball for several leagues at Cardines Field. In his later years he played bocce ball. His hobby was in Numismatic areas whether it was coins or paper money from other countries. He was his happiest with family and grandchildren all around him. He loved attending the many activities they were involved in and proud of all their accomplishments. Roger and his wife were foster parents for over 30 years, providing loving care to over 300 children until they were able to return home or be adopted. He is a communicant of St. Barnabas Church in Portsmouth. A Funeral Mass will be announced at a later date.

The family and friends of Roger are mourning his passing. The current environment has prevented them from receiving guests as they would prefer, so we encourage all friends and family to reach out to his family and show your support. Please call or write to them directly or you may leave your name and a memory on a digital guest book at www.memorialfuneralhome.com/obituary/Roger-Lees