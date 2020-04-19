This obituary originally appeared on O’Neill Hayes Funeral Home.

Robert X. “Happy” Mathews, 96 of North Kingstown, RI died April 6, 2020. He was the husband of Edith (Schulz) Mathews.

Born in Newport, RI, he was a son of the late Harry Mathews and Margaret (McCarthy) Mathews; brother of the late Henry, William, and John Mathews, and Marguerite Davidson.

Happy enlisted in the Navy in World War II and later retired from the Rhode Island State Police as Detective Lieutenant. Thereafter, he engaged in private security and research, as an investigator for the SPCA.

- Advertisement -

Besides his wife Edith, Happy leaves his son Robert P. Mathews, and daughter Laurie Donovan (Mark), grandchildren; Kellie Donovan, Jason Mathews (Christine) and Keri Mathews Hunter (Brian). His great-grandchildren, Julia Mathews, Tyler Mathews and Adeline Hunter.

Funeral services will be private.